Style Folio: Designer Patrick Lam on His Mod-Inspired Vision

Redress Design Award 2022 finalist Patrick Lam walks us through his recent ’60s-inspired collection and talks about the challenges he faces as a sustainable designer.

This year’s Redress Design Awards gathered together a new vanguard of up-and-coming designers. Still wrapped in the uncertainty of the extended consequences of the pandemic, these bright young things of Hong Kong’s bustling fashion scene look outwards through their creations to find solace in nature. It’s especially true of the collection by the Redress 2022 finalist Patrick Lam, a designer dedicated to placing sustainable ideals at the core of his brand. Leveraging upcycling and reconstruction techniques as well as salvaged materials, he creates his interpretation of the ’60s British Mod subculture through his range of oversized tailoring, parkas and coats.

What inspires your designs?

My inspiration for this collection is from the Mod subculture, a bunch of young people who didn’t follow traditional mindsets and lifestyles in the 1960s. Mods were determined to break the rules and existing standards of fashion, trends and lifestyle. I believe that sustainable design could lead people to think about fashion waste. The Mods had a notable quote, “Once a Mod, always a Mod,” which inspired me to remain strong and persistent as a sustainable fashion designer. My Redress collection this year used recycled fabrics and materials, as I want to remind people to think deeply about what environmental protection means. My designs are timeless: trench coats, blazers, parkas, etc. As I wanted to express my interpretation of Mod, I introduced blazer elements into my parka, combining the two styles together. I think such a layered design is what Mod means to me. I used suit fabrics as linings in this collection with the reversible bomber jacket. It lets wearers adjust the garment for different occasions while still upholding sustainable values.

Courtesy of Patrick Lam

Why do you favour military silhouettes in your works?

I incorporate it into this collection because Mods liked to dress in military uniforms mixed with formal suits. Based on that, I developed an oversized silhouette with different fabrics.

How did you get into fashion?

The first time I discovered fashion was in secondary school. There was a home economics class, in which I had the chance to design and make a shirt by myself. I enjoyed the process a lot. It was then I decided to become a fashion designer.

Is it hard being a sustainable fashion designer in Hong Kong?

Being a sustainable designer is very hard because you have to take certain steps to think about the fabric waste from pattern cutting, fabric choices and sources. There are so many limitations. The biggest challenge here is the lack of support in Hong Kong. Few customers here favour sustainability over aesthetics.

Courtesy of Patrick Lam

Are there any innovative materials you’d explore?

I recently encountered apple leather, which is a biological material made using by-products from drinks manufacturers. Apple leather is soft and durable and has a much lower environmental footprint compared to cowhide. I think its natural colour and texture have big potential in the fashion industry.

What are some trends that excite you at the moment?

In recent years outdoor elements have become quite big. Because of Covid-19, people are changing their lifestyles to be closer to nature.

Which celebrity or prominent personality would you love to dress?

I’d love to dress my favourite actor Keanu Reeves. His generosity is well known and I have deep respect for it.

Courtesy of Patrick Lam

Would you ever consider branching out into digital fashion?

There was a digital outfit challenge during the Redress competition and, after that, I realised how important this new type of fashion is. Nowadays, industry players tend to buy digital rather than physical samples, which can change the modus operandi of the fashion world and reduce pollution caused by the production of garment samples.

What’s next for Patrick Lam?

After Redress, I’d like to continue taking part in other competitions to spread awareness and my vision of sustainable design, while always trying to do my bit in protecting the environment