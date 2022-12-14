Style Folio: Socialite Beatrice Ho on Her Manhattanite Style

Socialite Beatrice Ho talks giving up leather and platform boots for A-line silhouettes and pastels, her favourite Manhattanite style heroines and Princeton prep.

In 2007, when the TV show Gossip Girl just came out, people were sceptical of the CW network’s portrayal of the New York glitterati. But if you’re Hong Kong/Upper East Side-based Beatrice Ho, the silver screen can be trusted. Much like any lifelong journey, Ho’s style evolution comprises several distinct chapters, each one calibrated to elevate her stylistic bravura to the couturial heights it’s reached today.

How would you describe your style?

Fun and flirty, very feminine. I like things with a classic silhouette and structured pieces, bows, tulle, ruffles and lace, and I dress according to my skin tone. I only stick to the colours that look good on me – pastels, silver, gold and red. Yellows, orange and green are not colours I wear. Come winter, I like the preppy aesthetic – sweaters, cardigans, tweed skirts and shorts, heeled boots, patterned ties and fishnets. Something classy but memorable.

How has your style evolved?

I’ve always loved pink; I don’t think I wore a single black item until I was 16. I used to wear Abercrombie, Hollister, all those things because I spent a lot of time in California with my parents. But then, after I went to boarding school, the girls there hurled my wardrobe. They told me it was not the way to dress. Then I began wearing silk blouses with sweaters on top – the preppy phase started to come in. Then, say you’re in Annabel’s in London and you see people in that grand setting, your style generally shifts. At that point, I started wearing velvet, fur and a little of everything.

When I went to school in the States my style shifted to black, leather, Soho, big boots and platforms, because New Yorkers love black. I had that whole punk phase for a year. Then, I thought, well, this is very New York, but not very preppy Princeton. Everyone there, especially all the guys, would wear linen Brooks Brothers shirts and tie a sweater around their neck, with slacks or khakis. As a girl, I also started to explore that archetype, so I went back to sweaters.

I moved to New York after college and started experimenting a little more. I became bolder and more comfortable with my choices. No one judges you. That’s what I learned from living in New York. I could wear a big tulle gown to an East Village bar. This season I love gloves. Ever since the Met Gala last year, they became the It-thing. As Virginia Woolf ’s Mrs Dalloway said, “A lady is known by her shoes and her gloves.”

What’s your favourite piece in your wardrobe?

My favourite accessory is a pink Chanel bag my dad bought me in Paris. As far as actual clothing is concerned, I love my fur capes: I have them in different styles. I was just given a pink one by Moiselle – it’s pink with fur-lined cuffs and trims.

And your biggest fashion faux pas?

A muffin top. When people don’t dress according to their body shape, it’s a big problem. For example, my body type doesn’t look good in jeans or wide-leg pants, because I’m not tall. I understand I look best in A-line silhouettes.

Is there a trend you want to disapper?

Low-cut jeans. Another harsh one: Golden Goose has got to go. Why are you paying thousands of dollars for a pair of dirty sneakers? Please, someone, explain this to me.

Do you have a style icon?

When I was young and told my mom I wanted to watch Gossip Girl, she saw it and told me to notice the girl called Blair Waldorf. My mom thought Blair was the epitome of class and knew how to dress, from capes to tights and headbands – it’s everything I wear. If I were 10 years older, I think Charlotte York from Sex and the City would be one – she also dresses perfectly. That’s who I want to be when I’m a mother.