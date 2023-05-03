The Best Looks from The Met Gala 2023

This year the annual Met Gala paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld

The annual Met Gala is the biggest night in the fashion calendar, hosting celebrities, designers, models and fashion royalty.

This year paying tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld four years after his death in 2019. Undoubtedly one of the most recognisable figures in fashion, synonymous with his signature white ponytail, black leather gloves, sunglasses and his favoured monochrome aesthetic. Lagerfeld was the creative director at Chanel and Fendi up until his death.

The annual ball serves as a fundraiser for the Met Costume Institute and each year witnesses the most lavish, outlandish, creative designs in this spectacle that seems to attract more attention each year. This year’s theme was ‘In honour of Karl’. Co-chairs joining Anna Wintour were Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa and Roger Federer.

The 2023 event was not without the high drama. Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue stepped out with British Actor Bill Nighy on her arm, confirming months of speculation about their relationship. Meanwhile Serena Williams confirmed her second pregnancy in a figure hugging dress by Gucci, Florence Pugh debuted her newly shaved head and fashionably late Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were the last to arrive.

Some guests opted for Chanel or Fendi archival pieces (see Dua Lipa in a Chanel Bridal look from 1992), others chose a monochrome palate and Jeremy Pope stole the show with a 30ft train that engulfed the steps of the Met. There was no shortage of Lagerfeld’s signature leather gloves and the iconic Chanel tweed (see Anne Hathaway in Versace) and, in a nod to Gabrielle Chanel, Lizzo and Kim Kardashian arrived adorned in hundreds of pearls. Jared Leto was inspired by fashion’s favourite cat, wearing a full and furry Choupette costume.

Of course, the woman of the hour and Prestige cover star Michelle Yeoh was the most anticipated guest of the evening dressed in a monochrome tuxedo-inspired gown.

See below the best fashion of the night: