The Met Gala of Asia: The V&A’s Tim Reeve and production designer William Chang Suk Ping to co-chair the K11 Night 2022

K11 Night is coming back on December 3rd with even more breathtaking fashion. Here is what we can expect from this year’s Asia’s Met Gala.
In 1972, Baroness Marie-Hélène de Rothschild held Surrealist Ball at Chateau de Ferrières – the single grandest party of the twentieth century. Audrey Hepburn waltzed across the glamorous ballrooms with a cage of birds on her head, Baroness herself greeted the guests with a deer’s head as a mask, studded with pear-shaped tears of genuine diamonds, Helene Rochas posed with a crown of a gilded gramophone, and many more frighteningly dazzling spectres flocked the chateau for a historic night in celebration of art, fashion and indulgence.
Five decades have passed. Although, to many accounts, the ghosts of such belle epoque have been largely given up, there’s a refuge for ardent glamour among these steel-and-glass monoliths we’ve come to call home.
And the modern incarnation of 20th-century feasts, clad with the most influential and stylish and laced with a tasteful dose of debauchery is what Victoria Dockside will become on the 3rd of December. This year’s theme, though less cryptic than Baroness de Rothschild and Dalí’s, nevertheless promises an air of prestige (no pun intended) and reads, The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time.
Dubbed the Met Gala of Asia, K11 Night will bring together six emerging designers from around the region as well as Hong Kong’s legendary production designer William Chang Suk Ping. This year’s vanguard includes starlet couturier Tomo Koizumi, avant-garde designer Sensen Lii of Windowsen, Prestige 40 Under 40 2022 honouree Celine Kwan, Chinese designer Yueqi Qi, the creative genius behind some of the most mind-haunting red carpet pieces, Sohee Park of Miss Sohee and LVMH Prize 2022 finalist Ryunosuke Okazaki.
Last year, K11 Night caused ripples among Hong Kong’s fashionados with a first-of-its-kind exhibition of couture and ready-to-wear, curated by none other than fashion editor extraordinaire Carine Roitfeld herself. The unveiling of the showcase invited the city’s most stylish and influential to strut down the golden carpet in their most extravagant, couturiest gowns. Sounds familiar?
And the new-found tradition lives on this year, for K11 MUSEA’s partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum promises to conquer new heights of splendour, all while celebrating artisanship (both legacy and infant) and documenting the history of couture through space and time. The single mission of this year’s exhibition is, akin to 2021, to spotlight the craft that goes into couture (albeit this time focusing more on young independent designers rather than legacy maisons). Alongside the mind-haunting pieces from last season’s runways will nest antique relics, like an evening dress from 1921, 19th century English wedding dress, Owen Hyde Clark’s canary-yellow gown designed for Worth London in 1960 and many more. One could only hope, imagine and speculate in fervid fascination what such curation could look like.
#K11MUSEA #K11COUTURE #VAMUSEUM #K11NIGHT