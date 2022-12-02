Unveil Sparkling Holidays with Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani celebrates the holidays and togetherness with a new online game that features key autumn/winter 2022 items.

This festive season connect with your friends and loved ones over Giorgio Armani’s new quirky online game. It opens with the Giorgio Armani mansion, reimagined as a palace inside a winter wonderland. Each window conceals a coveted Armani item from recent seasons. It could be the crescent-shaped handbags with cubism-inspired panels or a neon green La Prima purse, or, perhaps, even a mix of festive symbols like reindeer and snowmen.

The premise of the game couldn’t even be called a piece of cake, it’s so simple. At the very start of the game, all the windows are open to show where the products are hidden. Once the curtains are drawn, you can tap open a window and try to match the product you’ve uncovered in the first place by opening another one. You then receive a point with every match made. And you can play as many rounds as you want within 10 seconds.

Once you finish the game, you will be congratulated with fireworks and a happy holidays message. Then, a window will pop up where you can open your and your friend’s name to share the greetings video with them.

The video zooms into the illuminated Giorgio Armani mansion, where all the windows are flipped to reveal the recipient’s name first, and then – all the products.