5 Most Romantic Watch Gifts Worn by Famous People

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co. take a look back at some of the world’s most iconic couples and the watches they gifted each other as tokens of their affection.

Why buy pre-owned? There are many gems hidden in the market – limited editions, cult classics and otherwise impossible to obtain bestsellers that your local AD won’t give you access to. Watchfinder & Co is recognised as a trusted source in the industry and considered one of the best routes to access this growing stock of attractive timepieces.

Paul Newman and Joanna Woodward

Paul Newman Rolex Daytona @ Henry Leutwyler for WSJ Magazine- Getty Images

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were Hollywood’s golden couple and the Rolex Daytona (ref. 6239) gifted to Paul by his wife in 1968 went on to become one of the most famous watches in horological history. The timepiece, now recognised as the ‘Paul Newman Daytona’, featured a white exotic dial, pump pushers and a steel bezel. What made this specific watch all the more unique was the words ‘Drive Carefully, Me’ inscribed on the caseback by Woodward as a reminder to take care on the racetrack. When the watch appeared at auction in 2017 it sold for a staggering $17.8 million, making it the most expensive Rolex ever sold.

Shop Rolex Daytona here.

John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe and President John F. Kennedy @ 20th Century Fox (Image: Shutterstock) with the Rolex Day-Date in gold

A more scandalous pairing was that of Marilyn Monroe and U.S. President John F. Kennedy. On the evening of the former president’s birthday—where Monroe famously sang “Happy Birthday”—the actress gifted JFK a gold Rolex Day-Date, with the inscription “JACK, with love as always from MARILYN, May 29th 1962”. The engraved timepiece alluded to a longstanding affair however, to this day, it has never been proven. Allegedly Kennedy instructed his aide to get rid of the watch and never wore it. However, 43 years later the timepiece re-appeared at auction alongside a longing poem Marilyn had written. The watch sold for $120,000.

Shop Rolex Day-Date here.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor

Richard Burton Omega Constellation @ Revolutionwatch

One of the 20th century’s most iconic power couples, the twice married Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were known for their extravagance, with Taylor herself a keen watch collector, amassing watches from Cartier, Bulgari, Patek Philippe and Piaget, amongst many others. In 1970, celebrating Burton’s CBE awarded by Queen Elizabeth, Taylor gifted Burton a gold Omega Constellation watch which featured a square dial and an 18-carat yellow gold case and bracelet. In 2015, the watch sold for more than $12,000 at auction.

Shop Omega Constellation here.

Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess of Cambridge wearing the Cartier Ballon Bleu @wristenthusiast

In 2014, in celebration of the couples’ third wedding anniversary, Prince William presented his wife with a Cartier Ballon Bleu. The watch featured a stainless-steel bracelet, blued-steel hands and a blue spinel set into the crown. Prince William chose that particular watch as it matched the Duchess’ sapphire engagement ring which was previously owned by his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales—who was also a big fan of Cartier watches.

Shop Cartier Ballon Bleu here.

Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jay Z and Beyonce (Image: @Kevin Mazur – Getty Images)

In 2018, for Jay-Z’s 43rd birthday, Beyoncé gifted him with the most expensive Hublot ever made – a $5 million Big Bang. The timepiece was covered with 1,282 diamonds – all of the highest grade. The watch was a custom, one-off design that took 14 months to make, and required 12 cutters and five setters.

Shop Hublot Big Bang here.