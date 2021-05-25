The British watchmaker’s array of classic aviation-inspired chronometers welcomes a newcomer to the family — the first ever to be adorned with a 60-diamond bezel.

By now, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s a growing, widespread sentiment among female watch collectors that non-gendered designs are the way forward. Still you can’t argue with the very specific allure of an exquisite bejeweled timepiece — not necessarily just for ladies, but certainly crafted with them in mind — so it’s no surprise that brands keep dipping their toe into the pond with shimmering, sparkling, jewellery-focused riffs on the otherwise ho-hum sports watch.

To capitalise on the popularity of 2020’s Hawking Quantum — the break-out ‘ladies watch’ from the physicist-inspired collection of the same name — Bremont has just released the ‘Lady K’, a newcomer in its long-running Solo collection (think pilot’s watches, nodding to the romance of WWII-era fighter aces) that brings wearability and a smattering of bling to the party. Available in two different mother of pearl dials, it’s the first instance wherein Bremont have used precious stones in a mainline collection, meaning that unlike the Quantum, production won’t cease at 88 pieces.

In a partial nod to the “artistic and adventurous spirit” of their mother, Bremont co-founders Nick and Giles English opted to fit these new Lady K timepieces with nacre dials. More commonly known as ‘mother of pearl’, this composite material that’s harvested from a mollusc’s inner shell is sturdy and iridescent, making it a desirable material from manufacturing dials — even before you get to the obvious maritime symbolism. Picking up on this aesthetic glitter are 60 VVS diamonds, set into the watch’s bezel using a series of claws, sources (as all precious stones are at Bremont) in accordance with the Kimberley Process.

In the metaphorical engine room, the ‘Lady K’ is powered by the BE-92AV movement: a simple, hours-minutes-seconds configuration that get its value-add in the form of some hands-on tinkering by Bremont. These movements undergo regulation at the brand’s vertically integrated factory at Henley-on-Thames and must pass a chronometer certification satisfying the requirements of the ISO 3159 test — administered by the International Organisation for Standardization. Originally introduced with Bremont’s ‘Ministry of Defence’ collection, it’s little wonder that these movements are, speaking aesthetically, absolutely no-frills. A large, full-sized rotor runs the breadth of the caseback, beneath which you’ll still find a couple of pleasantly surprising (albeit machine-made) flourishes.

The Bremont Solo ‘Lady K’ is now available in white or Tahitian mother of pearl, both priced at HK$53,750. To learn more, visit Bremont online.