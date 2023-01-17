Big Reveals From Bulgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer And Zenith at LVMH Watch Week 2023

Having been held digitally for the past two years, the LVMH Watch Week finally returns with a physical presence for its 2023 edition.

Singapore welcomes the fourth edition of LVMH Watch Week, held at Sentosa’s Capella Resort from 10 to 12 January 2023. This marks the first physical presentation since the watch event debuted in Dubai in 2020, having pivoted to online platforms for its 2021 and 2022 editions due to the pandemic.

Four watchmaking maisons under the LVMH Group today unveiled their new timepieces, each featuring its own savoir-faire and distinctive positioning: Bulgari with its bold creativity and sophistication, Hublot with its dynamic innovation, TAG Heuer with its avant-garde spirit, and Zenith with its legendary expertise.

Here’s our pick of the LVMH Watch Week 2023 timepieces that truly stood out.

Bulgari

Going with the theme “Time is a Jewel”, Bulgari unveils the Serpenti Tubogas Infinity. This dazzling new timepiece sees an uninterrupted serpentine silhouette that extends from the watch case all the way to the bracelet. Presented for the first time in such design, it is achieved through a refined gem-setting that adorns a modular construction. A high level of expertise is undoubtedly required to create the stunning timepiece that features a gem-set bezel, eight diamonds on the 35 mm curved rose gold case, snow setting on the dial and brilliant diamonds that extends the head of the snake. The seductive watch is presented in two initial versions: one with a single–twirl rose gold bracelet partially set with 131 diamonds and the other with a double-twirl rose gold bracelet partially set with 172 diamonds.

Hublot

With the Big Bang Automatic Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon SAXEM, Hublot continues its exploration of the unique material. Developed in the field of satellite technology, SAXEM – which stands for “Sapphire Aluminium oXide and rare Earth Mineral” – is an alloy of aluminium oxide, the basic component of sapphire, with rare earth elements like thulium and holmium as well as chromium. Ultra-resistant and endowed with a brilliance that is greater than that of sapphire, the watch is suitable for daily wear and is weekend-proof as it offers a guaranteed 72-hour power reserve. Taking almost three years of research, the unprecedented translucent neon yellow marks a first for Hublot and for watchmaking. Set in a 44 mm case, the sapphire crystal dial allows a clear view of the HUB6035 manufacture automatic tourbillon movement that powers the watch, which is only available in a limited edition of 50 pieces.

TAG Heuer

Celebrating six decades of Jack Heuer’s timeless creation the Carrera, the maison presents the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 60th Anniversary. Sporting a “panda” dial – black “azuré” counters set against a silver sunray brushed dial contributed to the moniker – and a silver flange with 60 second / minute scale, the watch comes on a perforated black calfskin leather racing strap with pin buckle. Its 39 mm polished steel case is topped by a raised profile ‘glass box’ in sapphire crystal, and its sapphire crystal caseback reveals Heuer 02, TAG Heuer’s 80-hour in-house automatic chronograph calibre that powers the watch. A faithful reinterpretation of the Carrera 2447 SN, it is available in a limited edition of 600 pieces.

Zenith

At the LVMH Watch Week 2023, Zenith chooses to focus on its Defy collection. Among the new novelties are the Defy Skyline Skeleton, a bare-all watch that opens a whole new world of possibilities to what a skeleton watch can be. It features a harmoniously symmetrical skeleton dial in the form of a four-pointed stars that recalls the ZENITH “double Z” logo of the 1960s, set within an angular 41 mm steel case. At 6 o’clock sits a constantly running 1/10th of a second counter that makes steady jumps in fixed increments – every 10 seconds equals a revolution. For easy legibility, the chapter ring’s applied baton hour markers and the central hour and minute hands are filled with Super-LumiNova. The watch is available in two colourways: blue and black. The skeleton movement’s main plate, bridges and open star-shaped oscillating weight are finished in the same colour as the open dials to maintain a cohesive and architectural look.

(Main image (L-R): Julien Tornare (Zenith CEO); Frédéric Arnault (TAG Heuer CEO); Ricardo Guadalupe (Hublot CEO); and Antoine Pin (Bulgari Watch Division Managing Director)