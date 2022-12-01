Bulgari’s new Octo and Serpenti Timepieces Are a Play on Contrasts

The Bulgari timepieces are a play on contrasts – done the quintessential Italian way.

At the recent Geneva Watch Days held in August, Bulgari’s latest novelties for men and women revolved around the concept of contrast. The house combined different colours, shapes, materials and finishes to express what it’s renowned for – creative audacity and technical finesse. Among the creations, three models that stand out are the Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days, Serpenti Seduttori and Serpenti Spiga Ceramic.

Inspired by a key motif found in ancient Roman architecture, the Octo collection has undoubtedly acquired legendary status not only for its eight world records for thinness, but also for its hallmark shape. The unique fusion of an octagonal case with a round bezel demonstrates Bulgari’s inimitable

design sensibilities and technical prowess. To celebrate the collection’s 10th anniversary, the house enriches its Finissimo range with several gold references, including the horological masterpiece, the Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days.

Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days

Centred around a new hand-wound movement created by in-house watchmakers and designers, this striking timepiece – swathed in the rich warmth of rose gold – plays on the ultra-contemporary style of the Octo collection. Measuring just 2.5mm thin, Bulgari’s new manufacture calibre BVL 199 SK takes pride of place here. It only has one large barrel, a feat considering that the movement offers an impressive power reserve of eight days. Adding detail to the dial is a small seconds counter and power reserve indicator placed between 7 and 8 o’clock.

The movement’s skeletonised bridges, crafted in anthracite PVD with sandblasted finishing, create a stunning contrast against gold hands and indexes for improved legibility. Paired with satin-finished rose gold, the matte anthracite also embodies the elegant masculinity and contemporary appeal of the watch – a result of melding Italian flair with Swiss engineering. Finally, a hand-sewn chocolate-brown alligator strap enhances the warm radiance of rose gold.

Serpenti Seduttori

No Bulgari launch is complete without new novelties from the Serpenti collection, and this time, it includes two spellbinding black additions in the form of the Serpenti Seduttori and the Serpenti Spiga Ceramic.

Mysterious, sensuous, dramatic and stylish all at once, black has transcended time and trends without losing an ounce of modernity. It also perfectly embodies what the Serpenti range symbolises – that of power, seduction and transformation.

Presenting a modern alternative to the classic Serpenti look, the beguiling yet elegant Serpenti Seduttori is a new iteration in steel featuring black PVD treatment and set with or without diamonds on the bezel. Retaining the signature teardrop-shaped case that’s reminiscent of a serpent’s head, the rose

gold detail adds contrast and a luxurious touch. Its slim, supple bracelet gently embraces the wrist in a subtly assertive manner and is the perfect accompaniment to any ensemble or occasion.

Serpenti Spiga Ceramic

For the woman after bold and powerful aesthetics, the Serpenti Spiga Ceramic is a daring choice with its captivating combination of black ceramic, rose gold and diamonds.

Both a statement jewel and functional timekeeper, the new model is a modern interpretation of Bulgari’s original Serpenti Tubogas watches from the 1940s. Marrying ceramic and gold, a combination made popular by the Italian jeweller’s B.Zero1 collection, this interesting and innovative mix of textures is brought to life through the laborious goldsmithing skills required to master the Tubogas technique.

To juxtapose the glossy black texture, 152 diamonds are set adjacent to the ceramic links, which have been meticulously attached to the metal body of the bracelet. Completing the watch are 38 diamonds encircling the rose gold bezel, imbuing this alluring Bulgari timepiece with glamour and timeless appeal.