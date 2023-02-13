Cartier Combines Finesse with Power in The New Clash [Un]Limited Watch

Cartier introduces the Clash [Un]Limited watch — a jewellery characterised by an elegant mechanism boasting sophistication and functionality.

Cartier is a symbol of love and commitment, an icon of a timeless style well-loved by all fashionistas and trendsetters worldwide. This time, Cartier is back with a new addition to its line of iconic jewellery — the Clash [Un]Limited watch. The functional jewellery is carefully created with great detailing, utilising beads, picot studs, clou carrés and mobility. Here, the Clash de Cartier codes flow, intertwining and forging their way while manifesting into the form of a precious watch.

A close up on the Cartier Clash [Un]Limited watch

The geometry of Cartier Clash [Un]Limited watch stays true to the Maison’s style, designed with faceted corners and bevelled dials, paired with round and square elements. From the form of its links to the mini case with its sixteen-faceted cut glass that accentuates the distinctive lines, Cartier carries an ambition to structure the watch while creating an immaculate perspective.

Revered for producing the highest quality extravagant gems and extremely skillful craftsmanship, this watch definitely lives up to Cartier’s name, showing a culture of design juxtaposed by Cartier’s graphic precision through movement. Cartier’s Clash [Un]Limited watch comes in 5 unique colours. From the beads that roll over each other to the sleek hinges of the bracelet, each archetype is articulated to bring forth elegance and sophistication that flow on the skin.

