Design Your Own Royal Oak with Audemars Piguet and Wristcheck

If you’ve ever wanted to design a unique Royal Oak, now’s your chance. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the iconic watch, Wristcheck, supported by Audemars Piguet, is launching a public design competition where the winner may very potentially see their design come to life and into production right at AP’s manufacture in Switzerland.

The “Your Take on the Royal Oak” competition, which opens today and ends on November 6th, 2022, is open to all, allowing anyone to customise the Royal Oak with any colour, materials and complications.

Three winning designs will be chosen by CEO François-Henry Bennahmias together with Austen Chu, founder and CEO of Wristcheck. The winners will receive round trip Business Class flight tickets for the winner and a guest, to Le Brassus for a complete Audemars Piguet Le Brassus Experience.

Wristcheck x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak design competition

The prize package includes:

An all-inclusive two-day stay at the Hotel Des Horlogers, as well as visits to the Audemars Piguet Manufacture and Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet.

The three winners will also be given an opportunity to meet François-Henry Bennahmias and Austen Chu to discuss the experience.

And, depending on feasibility, Audemars Piguet could decide to produce the watch.

The idea for the competition came about when, in an exclusive interview with Chu, Bennahmias gave him a challenge: “I give you the mission to launch a worldwide contest. Ask people to come up with ideas – functions, complications – on what they want on their Royal Oak. Let’s do this.”

It’s not the first time Chu has been given a design challenge by Bennahmias. Back in 2020, Chu collaborated with AP for the first time to design the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar China Limited Edition, the first ever Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch in full titanium.

“It’s been one of the most significant moments in my horological journey so far and I will always be grateful for the opportunity,” says Chu. “I’m very excited that Audemars Piguet has now challenged Wristcheck to host this global design competition.. It’s every watch enthusiast’s dream to design a watch in their own way, and now this is their chance.”

How to enter the “Your Take on the Royal Oak” design competition

Participants can submit their entries by downloading a template on the competition website, creating their designs in any way they want, and then submitting the completed template via the same page.

the competition opens from October 6th, 2022 [11:00 GMT] and closes on November 6th, 2022 [23:59 GMT].

Anyone can enter and participants can submit as many entries as they wish before the deadline.

Three winners will be announced by François-Henry Bennahmias and Austen Chu in a video that will be broadcasted on Wristcheck’s Instagram page and Youtube channel on November 15th, 2022.

So get your pens, crayons, notepad, iPad, and what have you – and get creative! The clock’s ticking.