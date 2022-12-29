Take the lunge with Gucci’s bio-based Dive Watches

Gucci takes a stand for the environment with its bio-based Dive watches that are made from an unexpectedly sustainable material.

Sure to appeal to those who love the quirky side of the Gucci universe are these four new additions to its line of Dive watches that express the playful aesthetic of the Italian fashion house. That’s not all they do though – the unisex 40mm timepieces are also part of the house’s commitment to generating a positive change for people and our planet, having been crafted with bio-based plastic that moves the company towards its circular goals.

Although it might sound contradictory to produce a watch with plastic, there’s good reason for using the material. You see, this is no ordinary plastic, but one that has been made from renewable and natural, plant-derived sources. At least 46 per cent of the new Gucci Dive bracelet and 65 per cent of its case are produced with bio-based materials. Both components are made from the special plastic, while other elements including the crown, buckle and caseback are manufactured from recycled steel.

The move to create these watches is among the multiple initiatives of Gucci’s worldwide environmental and social sustainability programme, which aims to cover every facet of the house’s supply chain. Certainly, it isn’t the only brand embracing a more eco-conscious way of making timepieces – several other high-end watchmakers have similarly looked towards recycled materials in an endeavour to make their production and our enjoyment of timepieces more sustainable.

Stylistically speaking, the Gucci Dive watches are entirely unique in their own cool, whimsical way. Offered in four colours of aquamarine, natural moss green, matte white and transparent, the rubber-like plastic strap brings a sporty, youthful and contemporary feel to them, while the interlocking GG logo and motifs of bees and stars – both house emblems – are used in place of numerals or index hour markers. Housing a Swiss-made automatic movement that can be seen via the transparent dial and caseback, the watches are water-resistant up to 200m and boast a power reserve of 38 hours. They also feature phosphorescent elements in the dial, case and hour markers for legibility, since they are essentially diver’s watches at their core.

(Main and featured image: The transparent 40mm Gucci Dive watch with uniquely Gucci accents for its indexes)