Hublot Countdowns to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with Limited Edition Big Bang E

We’re counting down to the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 20. So is Hublot, who has launched a special edition Big Bang e, a connected watch with a slew of new features that will make any football fan swoon.

Sports have informed and inspired the design of watches for nearly a century, beginning perhaps with the very first Rolex Oyster Perpetual in 1926, designed to withstand the English Channel and the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso of the 1930s that were designed to protect the watch dials during polo matches between British officers stationed in India. To this day, people still wear watches during sports – and although this may look increasingly more like a smart watch with all its unparalleled functionalities, this hasn’t stopped more traditional mechanical watchmakers from designing sports watches that can truly perform, usually strapped to the wrist of our greatest athletes during their greatest matches.

Hublot ambassador Kylian Mbappé wearing the Hublot Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar edition

And because we’ve got football on our minds – FIFA World Cup starts this month! Our eyes are on our footballers, their scores as well as what they’re wearing on their wrists. These days, it’s almost imperative that at every sporting event, we’ve got one eye on the scoreboard and the other on what our players, managers, and celebrities in the stand, are wearing on their wrists.

At the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we can expect more than just a few match officials and select managers wearing the latest Hublot Big Bang E – the Swiss watchmaker is, after all, the official timekeeper for the fourth consecutive year. The brand is set to time all 64 games at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the 129 official referees will all be timing the game with the new Big Bang E on their wrists.

The Big Bang E 44mm FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is, as the E represents, a connected watch. Since its launch, the watch has been in countdown mode, keeping track of the days until the opening match on November 20. With every 15 minutes to go before each match, the watch will also deliver the team line-ups and player profiles. It’s a pretty cool detail, and wearers literally will have all the information at hand at the flick of the wrist.

When the game kicks off, the watch will then enter “Match Mode” and a timeline will appear, an exclusive feature that will capture the most important moments in the game for the most devout of fans.

The watch is electronic, running the latest version of Wear OS by Google, but the case is all fine watchmaking. The 44m case is in micro-blasted and polished black ceramic and black titanium, with all the codes of Hublot’s iconic Big Bang.