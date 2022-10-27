Patek Philippe Further Displays Excellence with Eight Timepiece Debuts

Earlier last week, Geneva-based luxury watch manufacturer Patek Philippe extended its collection of complications and iconic designs with a total lineup of eight debuts to showcase its “fields of excellence.”

The series of novelties from Patek Philippe include a new split-seconds monopusher chronograph with a perpetual calendar for left handers (Ref. 5373P-001), along with the first chronograph in the Aquanaut Luce ladies’ collection (Ref. 7968/300R-001), which is decorated with a rainbow of sapphires and diamonds. In addition, the debuts also include three new interpretations of chronographs with emblematic complementary functions – the Ref. 504G-001 split-seconds chronograph with perpetual calendar, the new self-winding Ref. 5935A-001 World Time flyback chronograph, and the Ref. 5990/1A-011 rare Patek Philippe watch with a steel case. The dearly beloved, cult favourite Nautilus is also back, with the manufacturer paying tribute to the model with three new “casually elegant” variations – including the successor of the legendary Ref. 5711.

Ref. 5373P-001: A split-seconds chronograph with perpetual calendar for left-handers

The first chronograph for left handers in the haute hologerie’s recent history, the new Ref. 5373P-001 split-seconds monopusher chronograph, with perpetual calendar, stands out from its Ref. 5372 predecessor with its unusual inverted displays and operating elements. This highly exclusive model, which is only crafted in small series for left-handers and connoisseurs of choice rarities, is powered by the manually wound calibre CHR 26-525 PS Q movement – the thinnest of its kind ever built. The design features a fine platinum case with a charcoal-coloured dial, along with a vertical satin finish and black gradation on its periphery, black snailed subsidiary dials, and bright red varnished chronograph and rattrapante hands – all of which reflects a sporty and contemporary style.

Ref. 7968/300R-001: A jeweller’s chronograph for the Aquanaut Luce ladies’ collection

Patek Philippe further demonstrates its timelessness, craftsmanship, and inclusivity as it expands its sporty-chic and contemporary Aquanaut Luce ladies’ collection, and further strengthens its feminine lineup by adding a chronograph for the first time. The new Ref. 7968/300R-001 Aquanaut Luce ‘Rainbow’ chronograph marks the manufacturer’s first self-winding ladies’ chronograph. Decorated in rose gold, the chronograph is especially crafted for the modern, active, and adventurous woman. It features a fascinating rainbow array of baguette-cut diamonds, and multi-coloured sapphires in two rows using the invisible setting technique. This exquisite combination of sporty spirit and jeweller’s art is further displayed with three ultra-resistant composite straps, one each in red, matte white, and matte beige.

Three new interpretations of chronographs with emblematic complementary functions

Ref. 504G-001: split-seconds chronograph with perpetual calendar

Here, the luxury manufacturer has reworked one of its grand classics reflecting the tradition of Patek Philippe’s most coveted grand complications. Its outstanding features include a white gold case complimented with an olive green sunburst dial with a black gradation to its periphery, making its colour scheme at once contemporary and timeless. The Ref. 405G-001 split-seconds chronograph with perpetual calendar also features the manually wound calibre CHR 29-535 PS Q movement, traditional architecture, and seven patented innovations.

Ref. 5935A-001: self-winding World Time flyback chronograph

Coming in with the automatic calibre CH 28-520 HU, the self-winding Ref. 5935A-001 World Time flyback chronograph is the very first of its kind that comes with a stainless steel version of a cult model which combines two emblematic Patek Philippe complications, and boasts a sporty and vintage look as well. The World Time function of the chronograph allows for the indication of time in 24 time zones, based on an exclusive patented mechanism that can alter all displays with a single push at 10 o’clock. The watch also comes with two calfskin straps, one in grained taupe and the other in beige with a velvet-like nubuck finish, in which both are secured with stainless steel fold-over clasps.

Ref. 5990/1A-011: one of the rare Patek Philippe timepieces with steel cases

This new variation of Patek Philippe’s rare steel case watches is endowed with a new blue dial with a ray sunburst finish and a subtle black gradation to the periphery. The self-winding calibre CH28-510 C FUS movement combines three convenient and similarly user-friendly complications – a flyback chronograph, a Travel Time function consisting of two time zones with two separate hour hands, and an analog date at 12 o’clock in synchronicity with local time.

Three new versions of the beloved Nautilus watch

Ref. 5712/1R-001: Nautilus with an analog date, moon phases, and a power-reserve indicator

This new variation comes with an ultra-thin self-winding calibre 240 PS IRM C LU and a new version that seamlessly combines a rose-gold case and bracelet with a brown sunburst dial and black gradation, presenting a sporty appeal with a touch of glamour and elegance. The inimitable displays of the three complications on the dial are arranged in a way that endows this flagship model in an unusual, but eminently legible and highly distinctive way. With the case being water resistant to 60 metres, the legendary design of the Nautilus is emphasised and enhanced here by the octagonal bezel, the integrated link bracelet, and the elegant contrast of the polished and satin finishes on the case applied entirely by hand.

Ref. 7118/1300R-001: Nautilus Joaillerie

This Nautilus ladies’ watch presents itself a new jewellery version in which the subtle shimmer of rose gold distinctively harmonises with the warm colours of the spessartite gems. The Ref. 7118/1300R-001 has an octagonal bezel with two rows of 68 spessartite showing a fascinating double-colour gradation – from cognac-coloured stones at 12 and 6 o’clock to champagne-coloured stones at 9 and 3 o’clock. With the colour harmony complemented by the dial hour markers made of ogive-shaped, cognac-coloured spessartite, the dynamics of the colours finishes this variation off with a modern touch, endowed with the said dial that guarantees excellent eligibility.

Ref. 5811/1G-001: new evolution of the legendary Nautilus Ref. 5711

Patek Philippe has finally presented its first reinterpretation of the cult-favourite Ref. 5711 that launched in 2006 for the 30th anniversary of the Nautilus and retired from the collection in 2021 – the Ref. 5811/1G-001 Nautilus with a diameter that has grown slightly from 40 to 41 mm. The new Nautilus is endowed with a 120-metre water resistant case and bracelet in white gold, a blue sunburst dial with a black gradation to the periphery, as well as several technical and aesthetic refinements and patented innovations. This includes a new pull-out piece lever system that allows the winding stem to be pulled out from the dial side, a secured fold-over clasp, a new lockable adjustment system, and a self-winding calibre 26-330 S C that can be seen through the sapphire case back.