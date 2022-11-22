Timeless Treasures: Patek Philippe Unveils Three New Ladies’ Watches

Patek Philippe has re-affirmed its horological mastery with a trio of new ladies’ watches.

Among the trove of new timepieces introduced this year by the venerable Genevan house of Patek Philippe is a trio of ladies’ watches that, each in its own way, demonstrate the brand’s mastery of high- watchmaking techniques, from engineering and crafting movements of incredible complexity, to gem-setting and the creation of exquisite coloured dials.

Patek Philippe Ref 4910/1200A

A case in point is the Ref 4910/1200A, a new “Manchette” addition to the Twenty-4 collection. In a rectangular art deco-style steel case of 23.1 x 30mm dimensions, which is set with 36 Top Wesselton Pure diamonds totalling 0.42 carats, this elegant women’s watch is perfect for all occasion. It features a lustrous olive-green sunburst dial with applied white-gold luminescent numerals and indexes, and its crown is adorned with Patek Philippe’s signature Calatrava cross. Presented on a cambered, hand-polished steel bracelet with fold-over clasp, it’s powered by a precision E 15 quartz calibre manufactured with the same painstaking attention to detail as the house’s acclaimed mechanical movements.

Ref 7121/200G Moon Phases

The Ref 7121/200G Moon Phases marks a very different though no less desirable approach. At the heart of this 33mm white-gold beauty beats a manually wound 215 PS LU calibre, which powers the small second hand and moon-phases display that both share the same sub-dial at 6 o’clock. Set with 132 dentelle-set diamonds that together weigh 1.09 carats, the bezel frames a stunning blue dial on which the applied white-gold Breguet numerals and hands, as well as the subdial, appear to shine like stars in the night sky. The movement – a work of art in itself – can be admired through the crystal caseback and the watch is attached to the wrist with a blue alligator strap with prong buckle. Assuming the timepiece is kept wound, the moon-phases display will deviate from the true lunar calendar only once every 122 years.

The diamond-set bezel and pink-gold case of the World Time 7130R

In a 36mm rose-gold case, the World Time 7130R is a new interpretation on an established masterpiece that indicates time in 24 zones around the world via a unique mechanism. Operated by a pusher at 10 o’clock, local time is displayed at 12 o’clock on a beautiful olive-green dial with hand-guilloché basket-weave motif at its centre, city names printed in white on an outer disc, and day and night respectively indicated with semi-circular bands in white and green. The watch, which is set with 89 diamonds weighing 1.03 carats in total (62 on the bezel and 27 on the buckle), is powered by the ultra-thin and self-winding Calibre 240 HU. Beating at 3Hz, this intricately crafted movement provides a reserve of at least 48 hours and is viewable through a caseback sapphire crystal.

Each of these three very different ladies’ watches is an exquisite statement of feminine elegance, yet all are emphatic statements of the unparalleled mastery of that most sought-after name in the world of horology: Patek Philippe.