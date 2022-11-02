The All-Titanium Rolex Deepsea Challenge is the Deepest Diving Watch Yet

Watch brands like to compete on things – the thinnest, the smallest, the most shock-resistant – and perhaps the first of all battles – the deepest. And it is in this last category that Rolex has reigned supreme since the debut of its first waterproof Oyster watch in 1926. Today, the Crown once again breaks all water-resistance records with the latest Rolex Deepsea Challenge, which, apart from being the brand’s first titanium watch, is capable of going down real, real deep. Deeper than the deepest part of the ocean. 11,000 metres deep to be exact.

Rolex has had a massive influence on the category of dive watches ever since the brand historically strapped the Oyster Perpetual to Mercedes Gleitze on one of her English Channel crossings to prove the watch’s robustness and water resistance. Since then, Rolex has released a number of dive watch lines that we all know and love – the Submariner in 1953; the Sea-Dweller in 1967, the Deepsea in 2008, and the Deepsea Challenge today.

The Deepsea Challenge name is not new – in fact, the name referred to an experimental watch that Rolex developed for James Cameron on his historic solo dive down to the Mariana Trench in March 2012. At 10,908 metres, the Mariana Trench was the deepest point of the ocean, and the prototype, strapped to the submersible, emerged from the watery depths in perfect working order.

This marked the second time Rolex has attempted a deep dive to the Mariana Trench. The first was in the year 1960, when the bathyscaphe Trieste carried the Rolex Deep Sea Special, with a huge bubble crystal, all the way down and back up. It’s a crazy feat now, an even crazier feat back then, and the Deep Sea Special numbered 3, currently resides in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.

The year 2022, 20 years after James Cameron’s dive, Rolex has made a commercial version of the Deepsea Challenge. Made from RLX titanium and equipped with the Crown’s helium escape valve and Ringlock system, the proportions and the design of the Deepsea Challenge have also been reconsidered to ensure a much more wearable, and aesthetically pleasing, watch.

The Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge, made of RLX titanium

The first titanium Rolex watch

RLX titanium is a grade 5 titanium alloy selected by Rolex for its weightlessness and resistance to deformation and corrosion. James Cameron’s watch survived the Mariana Trench, but in 904L steel, wearability was a problem due to its weight. Using RLX titanium, the Deepsea Challenge is 30 percent lighter than its predecessor – the metal also gives the watch a visible grain in the satin finish, and the matte and brushed finish wonderfully contrasts with the chamfered and polished top edges of the lugs.

The Deepsea Challenge’s extreme waterproofness

Amongst of all Rolex’s dive watches prior to this launch, the Rolex Deepsea Sea Dweller was the most water-resistant, capable of withstanding water pressure to 3,900 metres. The new Deepsea Challenge is capable of going triple that depth at 11,000 metres of water resistance. A few of the Crown’s patents help achieve this, including the Ringlock system. The reinforced case architecture, which comprises a thick, slightly domed sapphire crystal, a nitrogen-alloyed steel compression ring and a case back in RLX titanium, can be found on all Rolex dive watches designed for extreme depths. To test the watch, Rolex partnered with Comex to develop an ultra-high-pressure tank – on paper, the watch is water resistant to 11,000m. In actual fact, in line with standards for divers’ watches, a safety margin of 25 percent is added on top of it, meaning that the Deepsea Challenge has been tested to withstand depths of 13,750 metres.

A helium valve on the Deepsea Challenge allows helium to escape safely upon decompression to prevent damage to the watch and crystal glass. Further reinforcing the waterproofness of the watch is the Triplock crown, a triple seal system that was first unveiled in 1970 and used to this day.

Other details about the Deepsea Challenge

At 50mm, the watch is, by all means, a big watch. But such a professional dive watch is meant to be worn over a diving suit – and Rolex’s Glidelock and Fliplock extension systems allow you to adjust the watch up to 7mm to do just that. The dial of the watch, in an intense matte black dial, makes the watch more tool-watch-like and contrasts beautifully with the ceramic bezel and Chromalight display. Inside the watch beats the calibre 3230. Introduced in 2020, the movement guarantees a power reserve of 70 hours and integrates the new Chronergy escapement.

Rolex describes its latest release as one that defies the limit. And so it does. The deepest any saturation diver has gone is 534 metres, a record that still stands from 1988, so any watch that claims a depth rated at 1,000m and more becomes theoretical. Rolex was already king at 3,900m with the Deepsea Sea Dweller (although Omega took the crown just last year with the release of the 6000m Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep). No matter. The king is back, and we think there will be no challenger for the title for years to come.