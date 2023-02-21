Striking New Timepieces to Add to Your Collection

Just as Lamborghini’s Sterrato takes its Huracán into trailblazingly tough terrain, Roger Dubuis’ homage to the bonkers raid-ready supercar – the watch goes under the full name of (deep breath) Excalibur Spider Huracán Sterrato Monobalancier MB – is a statement that combines hyper-technical composite materials and radical mechanics with such bold aesthetics as semi-skeletal construction and a wild palette of orange, red and black on dial, bezel and strap. In a nod to the car’s tachometer, the twin-barrel movement of this 28-piece limited-edition even features a 12-degree-angled balance wheel positioned at 12 o’clock. Next stop: Dakar!

GOING, GOING, GONE

This 50-piece limited edition in association with auctioneers Phillips and Bacs & Russo celebrates the geometric design and inimitable style of Bvlgari’s extra-flat Octo Finissimo. As well as its sand-blasted octagonal titanium case and a unique vintage-inpired dial, the watch features the ultra-slim BVL138 calibre, whose platinum rotor and exquisite decoration are visible through the caseback.

MAGNETIC ATTRACTION

When it comes to elegant simplicity, the timepieces of Swiss master watchmaker Laurent Ferrier have few equals – and that’s especially true of the latest Classic Micro-Rotor Magnetic Green from the brand’s Série Atelier, whose delicate dial and “assegai” hands could hardly be more exquisite. Adda 40mm case in smooth titanium and the micro-rotor calibre, and you have one of the most beautiful watches you can buy.

DOUBLE DEFY



Available in either carbon fibre and rose gold or full titanium, Zenith’s new and ultra-complicated Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon is the latest addition to the brand’s line-up of 1/100th-of-a-second high-frequency chronographs. Unusually, it’s also in full series production, meaning that adding one of these striking timepeieces to your collection will entail a leisurely stroll to your nearest Zenith AD rather than a frantic rush to be first in line.