Three Rolex Timepieces Perfect for The Festive Season

For the festive season, these three Rolex timepieces will strike your fancy (and that of your partner)

A TROPHY YOU CAN WEAR

A year after the inaugural Daytona Continental motor race in 1965, Rolex introduced a new model of the iconic Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph ‒ called “Daytona”. Fitted with a tachymetric bezel and a high performance mechanical movement, the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona was designed to meet the needs of motor racing professionals.

Its defining feature: a tachymeter complication, a scale used to read an average speed over a given distance based on elapsed time. Rendered in metal or high-tech ceramic, it offered optimal legibility, making the Cosmograph Daytona the ideal instrument for measuring speeds of up to 400 units per hour.

This was the penultimate working man’s watch. After all, five-time overall winner at the Rolex 24, Scott Pruett once said, “When you come to Daytona, it’s about the watch. Because if you win the watch, youʼre wearing it proudly.”

Set in 18 ct Everose gold, with a sundust, diamond-set dial, it is still the beloved iconic sports chronograph. Even when precious metal adorns the 40 mm Oyster case, it is still guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 100 metres. All dressed up, this chronograph remains a paragon of robustness and reliability.

Additionally, with approximately 72 hours power reserve and a beauteous reflective sheen, it is the kind of timepiece that anyone could carry. The benchmark for those with a passion for driving and speed, it is still the most enduring timepiece we know. The caseback, edged with fine fluting, is hermetically screwed down with a special tool that grants only certified Rolex watchmakers access to the movement.

The Triplock winding crown, fitted with a triple waterproofness system and protected by an integral crown guard, screws down securely against the case, as do the chronograph pushers. The crystal is made of virtually scratchproof sapphire and benefits from an anti-reflective coating.

The 18 ct Everose gold Oyster bracelet is a perfect alchemy of form and function. Equipped with a Rolex-designed, patented Oysterlock safety clasp that prevents accidental opening, this bracelets is additionally fitted with the Easylink comfort extension link which allows the wearer to easily increase the bracelet length by approximately 5 mm.

OYSTER PERPETUAL COSMOGRAPH DAYTONA

PRICE + SPECS

Case 40 mm 18 ct Everose gold with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre 4130 with approximately 72 hours power reserve

Price On application

CLASSIC ELEGANCE

If you think about it, a fluted bezel is a particularly intricate cut of metal and the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date in 950 platinum has only ever been presented with a smooth, polished platinum bezel for a good reason – producing platinum fluting with the perfect shape and sparkling surfaces was a true technical feat.

So when Rolex presented the model with this signature element at Watches & Wonders earlier this year, it was a reminder why it was christened as the “watch of prestige” of the Oyster Perpetual collection.

The unprecedented innovation that the Day-Date offered made it truly unique and instantly recognisable: in fact, it has been homaged on countless occasions but none has approached the appeal and mystique of one made by Rolex.

Displaying the day of the week in an arc-shaped window at 12 o’clock, the Day-Date offered a solution to those requiring complete mastery of their personal calendar and unlike other calendar complications of its time, Hans Wilsdorf’s firm provided a clearly readable day display, appropriate for everyday use without sacrificing any of the noble elegance that abounds throughout its countenance.

Worn over the years by eminent figures who have dedicated their lives to the achievement of high ideals – heads of state, entrepreneurs, athletes and artists from all walks of life – the Day-Date is a signature timepiece for Rolex, thanks to its emblematic President bracelet, whose evocative name together with the presidential figures who have worn it, ensured the Day-Date became known as the “presidents’ watch”.

Today, with a face of ice blue, the new Day-Date can serve double duty for him and her, an emblem of sophistication hidden under the cuff of a well-ironed work shirt or adorning the slender wrists of a lady who prefers bigger timepieces without losing any of the requisite sophistication de rigueur for individuals of impeccable social standing.

OYSTER PERPETUAL DAY-DATE

PRICE + SPECS

Case 40 mm 950 platinum with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic Calibre 3255 with approximately 70 hours power reserve

Price On application

BLING EMPIRE

Launched in 1992, the Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master was designed specifically for navigators and skippers. Embodying the rich heritage that has bound Rolex and the world of sailing since the 1950s, this Professional category watch provides a perfect blend of functionality and nautical style, making it equally at home on and off the water.

Inspired by the aurora borealis and the glow of dawn, the gem-set bezel of the new Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 40 in 18 ct white gold with 46 brilliant-cut diamonds and trapeze-cut precious stones in a harmonious sequence of five hues that is repeated eight times, finds a home for itself for the most ostentatious of convivial celebrations.

This timepiece is undeniably a conversation starter for any gender. If you’re able to take your eyes away from the brilliance that is the star-studded bezel, the 18 ct white gold Yacht-Master 40 offers great legibility in all circumstances, even in the dark, thanks to its Chromalight display.

The large hour markers and broad hands are filled or coated with a luminescent material emitting a long-lasting blue glow – casting a grand statement of its metaphorical and literal radiant prestige.

OYSTER PERPETUAL YACHT-MASTER

PRICE + SPECS

Case 40 mm 18 ct white gold with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre 3235 with approximately 70 hours power reserve

Price On application

