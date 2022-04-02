Watches & Wonders 2022: A. Lange & Söhne Unveils Four New Watches

A. Lange & Söhne presents four new novelties at Watches & Wonders 2022, with commitment to the highest standards.

The quest for perfection and search for uniqueness connect people who call the Lange watch their own with those who create them. In the same spirit, A. Lange & Söhne is all fired up with four new novelties at Watches and Wonders 2022.

The four watches include the RICHARD LANGE MINUTE REPEATER, an homage to classic precision watchmaking; the ODYSSEUS, which will see a third model in the collection and the first Lange watch with a case and bracelet made of titanium; and two case variations of the GRAND LANGE.

All these novelties may look different at first glance, but they do have one thing in common — they are all in line with the ambition of the Saxon manufactory to create new, inspiring masterpieces of watchmaking artistry time and time again.

Here are the highlights from A. Lange & Söhne at Watches and Wonders 2022.

RICHARD LANGE MINUTE REPEATER







The tradition of historic pocket watches is a key reference for A. Lange & Söhne and is reflected in many details of today’s manufacture calibres, sometimes even in the overall concept of a watch. And this is the case with the RICHARD LANGE MINUTE REPEATER, which is designed based on the classic construction principles of precision watchmaking.

The pursuit of historical authenticity is expressed beautifully in the construction of this striking mechanism as well as the enamel dial with its blued steel hands and slim Roman numerals. Contemporary developments include the patented hammer block and the pause elimination feature that prevents the usual pause between the hour and minute strikes in the first 14 minutes of an hour.

With its white, three-part enamel dial, the 50-watch limited edition platinum timepiece is delightfully appealing, not only acoustically but also visually.

ODYSSEUS







Sporty elegance is the way to describe the third member of the ODYSSEUS watch family. The timepiece comes with a case made of light, robust titanium that is water-resistant up to 120 metres, and a matching bracelet that guarantees ultimate comfort even when playing sport.

The multilevel dial in the new ice-blue colour has a striking surface structure. It is complemented by the robust, perfectly handcrafted automatic calibre L155.1, which was developed exclusively for this model range and first launched in 2019.

The watch is a limited edition of 250 pieces.

GRAND LANGE 1









Defining classics, the new GRAND LANGE 1 reflects the ambition to further develop a watch family that has been the face of the brand for over 25 years. The challenge lies in the making of the proportions of the timepiece even more elegant but at the same time retaining its high degree of recognisability.

The new model’s height has been reduced to 8.2mm to give the watch an even better fit on the wrist. It is an iconic dress watch that combines refined understatement with exciting design to form a timepiece that transcends time and beyond.

The 41mm GRAND LANGE 1 comes in two versions — 18-carat white or pink gold.

For more information, click here

If you liked this piece, come back here for more insights on Watches & Wonders 2022