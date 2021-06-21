The quintessential ‘go about your business’ diver gets visually refreshed for 2021 — in large part, the result of having incorporated a ‘small seconds’ sub-dial.

To begin, let’s get the mundane, stat-packed PR soundbites out of the way: this month, OMEGA has continued its 2021 release schedule with the launch of the Aqua Terra ‘Small Seconds’. Part of the wider maritime-inspired family of Seamaster timepieces, this release’s central talking point is the inclusion of a subsidiary dial that displays the seconds, on top of the customary hours, minutes and date that have long been a part of the Aqua Terra design. It’s also being realised in as many variations as there are flavours at Baskin Robbins — split more or less evenly between 38mm and 41mm case sizes.

Par for the course in 2021, OMEGA has released the Aqua Terra Small Seconds in a 38mm configuration, complete with green dial.

In light of the specific diameters that were chosen — conceived, no doubt somewhat arbitrarily, as being for men and women — and the composition of case/dial combinations that OMEGA are offering, these Aqua Terra Small Seconds will likely appeal to consumers seeking a ‘one and done’ fix for their watch-buying needs. In much the same vein as the overhauled Speedmaster (which debuted earlier this year) the Small Seconds collection gives enthusiasts an even greater plethora of choice (something that OMEGA has always been pretty good at) when it comes to finding the Aqua Terra to suit an individual’s look and tastes.

Granted, if you’re the sort of enthusiast who habitually rattles off the differences between ‘Ed Whites’, ‘Ultramen’ and the not-inconsiderable number of modern limited edition Speedies, chances are you’ll be nonchalant about the addition of small seconds to a preexisting range of watches (ditto when some overly genial brand rep exclaims, “but look! new gem-set dials!” in your general direction).

Pictured: the Aqua Terra Small Seconds (41mm) in stainless steel.

Pictured: the Aqua Terra Small Seconds (41mm) in stainless steel.

Pictured: the 41mm Aqua Terra in Sedna gold (top); and 38mm variation in two-tone with diamond indexes (bottom).

Still, in any collection of this size (19 models to be exact) enthusiasts are rewarded for scrutinising everything more closely; and indeed, for contemplating the specific configuration which most speaks to your personal taste. In the case of yours truly, the 38mm Aqua Terra on matching stainless steel bracelet is absolute killer: channeling the broader industry’s appetite for everything green in a way that feels less beholden to traditional gender constraints. The way the pearl indexes, small seconds and main dial’s visual layout come together make this ideal for unisex wear — something stylish couples ought to take advantage of, especially if they’re new to the world of watches.

Further up the size chart, we have an avowedly ‘masculine’ expression of the Seamaster lineage, courtesy of the 41mm Aqua Terra in Sedna gold. Whereas the aforementioned 38mm is a clean and versatile design — one ideal for flying below the radar — this blue dial/Sedna gold combination exists purely in the realm of transgression. A waterproof ‘sports watch’, inexplicably made in and decorated using OMEGA’s proprietary version of rose gold. Whereas the green 38mm Aqua Terra is an exercise in restraint, this brawnier number is all about making a (strong) first impression. That feeling of bombast is equally heavy when you inspect the watch’s movement, where a matching Sedna gold rotor and balance bridge are clearly visible.

All four calibres used across the ‘Small Seconds’ collection meet the standards of METAS chronometer certification. Some however, offer more extravagant movement finishing than others.

The OMEGA Aqua Terra Small seconds is available in 38mm or 41mm sizing (beginning August), in a range of different metals including steel, two-tone, and 18K Sedna gold. Prices start at HK$52,200. To learn more, visit OMEGA online.