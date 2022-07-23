9 Picturesque Resorts For The Destination Wedding of Your Dreams

Imagine taking your vows against a spectacular backdrop where the vast ocean meets the sunset-hued skies; where the surrounding verdant greens add a splash of colours to your nuptials and the starry night sky glimmers over you as you enjoy a lavish feast with your loved ones; or a ballroom with high-coffered ceilings festooned with stunning chandeliers lends warmth and glamour to the festivities. If such ethereal settings describe your wedding vision, then a destination wedding should be on the cards.
A destination wedding is no less than a romance-filled rendezvous with your beloved away from the humdrum of everyday life. It marks new beginnings in the most momentous way, the memories of which remain etched on your minds forever. Hence arises the need to find that perfect destination and an equally perfect resort.
Finding a resort for a destination wedding that looks straight out of a postcard sure is a tough job. However, we have simplified your search by scouting for some of the best destination wedding resorts for a spectacular event. In addition to promising tranquil environs, breathtaking views, culinary delights and a rejuvenating vibe, these resorts have a variety of thoughtfully curated experiences to offer for you and your guests. With their team of specialists and experts ensuring every detail is executed to perfection, your wedding, whether intimate or extravagant, is bound to be a gala.
Additionally, these wedding resorts have an array of distinct venues to suit all kinds of ceremonies. From a dreamy chapel or an al fresco setting with a view overlooking the ocean, an over-water gazebo, manicured lawns or a pristine white-sand beach, the options are plenty. And each of these venues can be decorated according to a theme that enhances the place’s uniqueness.
If a sense of calm, idyllic skies, a plush property and an exclusively bespoke wedding ceremony is what your heart desires, keep reading.
Here are some of the best resorts for a destination wedding of your dreams
(Main Image Courtesy: Jonathan Borba/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Emma Bauso/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, US
- One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives
- Hard Rock Hotel, Mexico
- Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort, Indonesia
- Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Italy
- Finest Playa Mujeres, Mexico
- Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Grand Palladium, Jamaica
- InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Vietnam
Marked by magnificent estates and beautiful beaches in a plush neighbourhood is the town of Palm Beach in South Florida. And nestled along with is the five-star, five-diamond resort the Four Seasons Resort. Hosting one wedding at a time to ensure an exceptionally tailor-made and memorable experience for the couple and their guests, everything here is timeless and authentically Palm Beach.
The resort houses both indoor and outdoor wedding venues that lend a relaxed, resort-style opulent touch that the island is known for to each of your events. Host a welcome brunch in the huge living room marked with floor-to-ceiling windows and an attached private terrace garden. Take your vows at their expansive beach or at their pool terrace overlooking the Atlantic ocean. Ornate with lalique chandeliers, mirrored walls and crystal sconces, the Royal Poinciana Ballroom is perfect for cocktail evenings and reception dinner.
They also offer different wedding packages, each of which can be personalised as per your requirements with a capacity to accommodate 10 to 300 guests. While these packages have common inclusions like premium-brand bar, custom printed menus, wedding cake and three-course dinner menu among others, they also have special features.
Their Michelin-starred collection includes exclusive collaboration with renowned Chef Mauro Colagreco to give you and your guests an unforgettable culinary experience. While their iconic collection includes special pre-ceremony and reception toasts, the timeless collection offers wine selection from the resort’s private label.
Similarly, while the classic collection offers an additional reception station with an optional couple entry, the four seasons collection has a wedding cake customised by their executive pastry chef. Additionally, they also have a dedicated team of specialists that will help and ease your entire wedding planning journey until the end.
The best time to get married in Florida is March through May and November through December. Four Seasons also serves as a great place for honeymoon. And if you want to spend some time alone post the celebrations, they’d also craft you that perfect itinerary complete with both adventure and rejuvenation.
Image: Courtesy Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
If getting married under the Maldivian skies is what your heart wishes for, we’ve found one of the best resorts for a destination wedding for you.
It’s a tropical island paradise that offers a luxurious time with its extensive collection of villas, wedding venues, epicurean food and recreational activities. December through March is one of the best times to tie the knot in the Maldives.
Set against breathtaking backdrops of clear waters and vast skies, Maldives is a benchmark for beach weddings all over the world. And One&Only Reethi Rah is a top resort that ensures you live this special day of your life like a true fairytale.
Be it an intimate ceremony or a celebratory gala, this venue can accommodate all kinds of weddings on its premises. While its beaches can house 100 to 350 guests, the sophisticated marquee can seat 100 guests for dining services at Sunset Beach. You can also make a booking at Fanditha restaurant for a private dinner that can include 70 people and soak in the breathtaking sunset views it offers.
Their dedicated and discrete team of specialists manages everything to let you enjoy yourself without any worries. One&Only Reethi Rah offers various bespoke packages that include suite services, flowers, photographers, customised wedding cake and a ceremony master.
Once the festivities are over, they would also ensure you have a great honeymoon, with all the luxuries and privacy.
Image: Courtesy One&Only Reethi Rah
Situated on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula is the luxury resort Hard Rock Hotel, which offers an all-inclusive experience. Set on a sandy beach with a view of the endless skies and an ocean, the Hard Rock would make for the perfect location for your destination wedding.
From unique venues against picturesque backdrops and all luxury amenities to unbridled entertainment, it has everything to make the stay unforgettable for you and your guests.
The venues available at the property for your ceremonies range from a beach and a lush garden to distinctive terrace settings, an oceanfront chapel, three magnificent ballrooms and a gazebo for intimate affairs. You can also tie the knot at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
Interestingly, couples can also choose from their uniquely curated themes such as ‘Elopement,’ which helps you create your unique love story at their all-inclusive hotels in Mexico or the Dominican Republic; ‘Minimony’ enables you to host your wedding with a select eight closest people; while with ‘Sequel Wedding,’ you can celebrate with more than one ceremonies.
Their team of specialists ensures that not even the tiniest of details is overlooked and that everything is stitched to a T. The best time to get married at this place is November through April.
Image: Courtesy Hard Rock Hotel
One of the best dream destination wedding resorts in South East Asia, the Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort is as magical as it could get. With its panoramic views of the sunset and a serene aura, this clifftop resort would add just the right amount of magic to your fairytale wedding, making it an experience of a lifetime. And if an intimate wedding with just your loved ones is what you’re planning for, this gorgeous property is where it should be hosted at.
To ensure that each of your events is different from the others and has a unique vibe to it, the resort has different sites.
For instance, you can exchange your vows in the glass-panelled Dewa Dewi Chapel over the ocean, which can accommodate up to 50 guests, or at the al fresco clifftop viewpoint with 12 loved ones. You can later toast to new beginnings at their cliffside rooftop restaurant and bar with up to 150 guests or dine under the stars in their lush green gardens with 80 friends and family.
While May can be a beautiful time to get married in Bali because of the weather transitioning from rainy to dry season, the months of June, July and August would also be suitable as the humidity would be low.
Image: Courtesy Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort
Amalfi Coast is one of the most popular destination wedding locations in Italy, and this Ravello property would make for a splendid setting for your dream wedding.
Offering a fine blend of heritage and contemporary Italian flair, the Caruso is a wonderful escapade for you and your wedding guests. If you get married in spring (March through May) or autumn (September through November), the beautiful weather is going to elevate your affair multifold.
Perched high above the coastline and perfect for an intimate celebration, they have different venues overlooking the expansive ocean, the vast skies and surrounding greens. From hosting your revelries in their lush Italian gardens, the infinity pool space or at an al fresco setting to lounging with your guests at their private beach along the coastline or exchanging vows at the 900-year-old Duomo of Ravello, your days here will be full of experiences and relaxation in equal measure.
Additionally, for a more private experience, you can opt for their dining facilities that can accommodate 170 guests who can relax in 50 rooms and suites. For a pure indulgent time, the entire property can also be booked, and you can have the whole space to yourselves.
When it comes to dining, the property’s Ravello restaurants offer signature dishes with delicate Italian flavours, which are enhanced through locally produced ingredients. You can also enjoy the nightlife here at their Piano and Cocktail bar or simply drink and dine amid the mesmerising vistas of the ocean.
Image: Courtesy Caruso, A Belmond Hotel
An all-inclusive destination wedding resort, Finest Playa Mujeres is situated on a peninsula known for its endless dunes and pristine beaches underneath clear blue skies. The resort is equipped with stunning wedding venues that let you make the most of your soirée in remarkably distinctive ways, themes and settings.
On one hand, you can take your vows at the beach or in a modern stone gazebo built against the oceanic backdrop. On the other hand, you can enjoy your cocktails or your reception at other venues like their Sky Bar Terrace, the Convention Centre or the Beach House.
Their team of wedding planners ensure flawless execution from day one until the very end. Whether it’s a flamboyant affair that you’ve dreamt of, an intimate ceremony or a barefoot gathering of just the two of you, their packages are meant for all and cover every single detail.
They also offer additional wedding services like photography and videography, bridal styling, special floral requests and fireworks, among others. The best time to get married in Cancún starts from the last days of October to the starting of December.
What’s more? Couples can also renew their vows at the Finest Playa Mujeres. Yes, you read that right. If you are looking to get married again, their Caribbean beach resort offers packages that include tailor-made services for just the two of you with a wedding cake and beachfront dinner.
Image: Courtesy Finest Playa Mujeres
The Dreams Macao Beach Resort by AMR Collection is a luxurious all-inclusive resort in Playa Macao. If getting married on one of the best beaches in the Dominican Republic has been on your wish list, this resort is where you should be planning your wedding.
While it boasts of picturesque views and experiences like stylish lounges, a spa, a lazy river and a water park, it also has a great variety of wedding venues and personalised packages to make your big day as special as possible.
Since South Asian weddings come with various requirements, they also have distinctive wedding package options like the Dulha & Dulhan and Shaadi that have all the popular and most valued inclusions. Furthermore, while the Elope in Luxury package lets you celebrate your rebellious side in a dreamy way, other packages like Wedding in Paradise, Dreams of Love and the Ultimate Wedding package include various features and services be it small or big.
Additionally, choose from their various venues like Beach Gazebo, where you and your 40 guests can have a cocktail party at the beach or even the main ceremony, and the other outdoor wedding venue, Seaside Sky Terrace, which can accommodate 100 visitors. For larger gatherings, go for locations, including the Himitsu Garden Terrace, Ballroom or Macao Preferred Beach.
Making this property a great resort for destination weddings is their wedding coordinator service that ensures stress-free planning throughout the journey. If this location is on your list, the months of March through May would be the best time to tie the knot here.
Image: Courtesy Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana
With its grand architecture embodying the surrounding natural environs of the ocean and lush greenery is the luxury all-inclusive resort, the Grand Palladium.
Set against the glistening white shores and the Caribbean sea, the expanse of this plush property offers a splendid experience to its guests. From beautifully done interiors and an infinity pool to a beachfront, on-site water park and restaurants, everything here is dripping in grandeur.
The property has several beach, terrace and indoor venues that you can choose from for your events. For instance, you can take your vows at the beach or in their Angels Atrium or the Sunset Cove Gazebo, while hosting cocktail parties and the reception in the glimmer of their exquisite ballroom or their terrace venues.
They also offer an extensive range of wedding packages like Love Birds, Palladium in Love, Bliss in Bloom, Evermore, Timeless and Waves of Love. Inclusive of basic amenities like a dedicated planner and coordinator, ceremony location and sound system, wedding cake and florals, as well as bar facilities, special turndown service and discount on spa treatments, these packages will suit every kind of wedding.
December through March is considered a great time to get married in Jamaica as the temperatures are relatively favourable.
Image: Courtesy Grand Palladium
Adding an extra touch of luxury to the experiences and bespoke amenities is the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam. Not only can you revel and make merry with your loved ones on the premises of this expansive resort, but you can also unwind to its curated services in the most tranquil ways.
Burrowed in a lush jungle overlooking Bai Bac Bay with a beautiful secluded golden sand beach, this resort would be a perfect pick if you’re planning your wedding around March through September.
The resort offers curated wedding experiences across its idyllic garden, ballroom, beach and terrace venues. From a proposal to an intimate wedding or big fat affairs, they have a variety of distinctive wedding packages for you to choose from as per your needs.
If you’re planning to propose on a beach, their Say Yes! package that makes it the dreamiest and includes photo shoot services. If an ultra-private wedding with just the two of you is what you seek, their Just The Two Of Us package is perfect. Additionally, the Where Happily Ever After Begins package will cover all the basic services and even offer a few upgrades to make your festivities a truly memorable one.
The icing on the cake is their team of wedding experts ensuring an extravagant celebration that you’d remember for a lifetime. They thoughtfully curate wedding experiences for the couple and their guests at their different venues in the most extraordinary ways.
For instance, seating 170 guests, their tropical garden by the beach or the cathedral-like reception hall with a capacity of 288 guests can be equally great venues for both vows and reception. You can also take your vows at the beach or on the terrace of their famed colonial-style French restaurant La Maison 1888, which can seat 50 guests.
Image: Courtesy InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort