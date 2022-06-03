Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships to Start Sailing From Singapore to Malaysia This Month

Starting 30 June, those residing in Singapore will be able to take that much-deserved holiday to offshore international destinations with cruise ships of Royal Caribbean International, making port calls in Malaysia.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said that travellers will be able to visit Malaysian tourist destinations in Kuala Lumpur and Penang onboard the Spectrum of the Seas.

“We are thrilled to be the first cruise line in Singapore to reconnect holidaymakers with Asia’s beautiful destinations once again,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, RCI.

Stephen noted that everyone, from local guests to travel partners, is excited about the resumption of cruising to international holiday destinations near Singapore.

“Singapore is a top destination in and of itself, and its proximity to neighbouring countries makes it easy to venture out and explore,” said Stephen.

All the details about the Singapore-Malaysia Royal Caribbean cruise trip

Two new itineraries to choose from

Image credit: Steve Douglas/@sldoug/Unsplash

The cruise line said that it is offering new three- and four-night itineraries for travellers to comfortably enjoy their holidays both on the ship and ashore.

Among the places guests will be able to visit on land are the St. George’s Church in Penang and the Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur.

All guests must have six months’ validity on their passport and updated MySejahtera app ahead of sailing, the cruise line added. Travellers will also have to adhere to local vaccination requirements.

Eager holidaymakers can book their cruise from Singapore to Malaysia on the official website of the cruise line.

Talks on for alignment of cruise policies

Annie Chang, director of cruise, Singapore Tourism Board, said that talks are on with other South East Asian governments to align cruise protocols and policies.

“Port calls will provide more vacation options and we look forward to seeing more first-time and repeat cruisers in the coming year as more ports in the region open up,” Chang said, adding that the Malaysian port calls are an exciting start.

Port calls by cruise ships were halted by Singapore in March 2020. In November the same year, the city-state started cruises to nowhere, a system in which ships do not stop at any port other than the one from where they departed, to help safe cruising during the pandemic.

(Main and Featured images: Royal Caribbean International)