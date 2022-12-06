Thailand Trip Ideas for The December Season (That’s Not Just Bangkok)

We’ve got a bunch of Thailand trip ideas for the festive season 2022.

Sure, a brief getaway to nearby Asian countries or even to Europe sounds like a splendid way to spend your days off. However, from the northern tip down to the southern seas, Thailand is far from quiet this festive season as well. The choices extend from a candle-lit Christmas dinner on the beach, to an extravagant gala dinner before the New Year’s countdown. If you haven’t made plans for the upcoming year’s end yet, these five-star hotels should be on your list.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anantara Bophut Koh Samui]

Thailand trip ideas for the festive season

When it comes to an intimate beach getaway, one can never forget about Krabi. Thailand’s southern province boasts a pristine white beach and beautiful sea, which can be conveniently enjoyed from the beach of the luxury Pimalai Resort & Spa. On Christmas Eve, enjoy a traditional Christmas buffet along with live music, while the kids roam free with Santa and his special presents. Last but not least, bid farewell to 2022 with a buffet, Thai classical dance, fireworks, and a barefoot dance on the beach on New Year’s Eve.

The Spanish hotel in the north of Thailand, Meliá Chiang Mai will host a series of buffet dinners to be served on Christmas Eve all the way to New Year’s Day. Mai Restaurant & Bar will offer a four-course Northern Thai dinner with delicious ingredients like tender roasted beef fillet steak with toasted rice gravy, and wok-fried Andaman tiger prawns. Additionally, the Spanish Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, a homage to the hotel’s origin, is filled with Spanish and Mediterranean delicacies.

The white pristine coastline of Krabi will be the perfect backdrop for the White Christmas Dinner at Naga Kitchen Restaurant at the Banyan Tree Krabi. The stars of the night are the roast turkey with cranberry sauce, tiger prawns, rock lobsters, an Australian ribeye beef, and the cheese platter. Live music and performances will be there to entertain guests all night, too.

The festivities at the Banyan Tree Samui kick off with a High Tea Buffet that spotlights sparkling wine. For unique beachfront dining, the five-course Christmas Gala Dinner Buffet will be served at Sands Restaurant during the Christmas period. If you’re on the trip with your significant other, definitely don’t miss the Candlelit Set Dinner on the beach. A more laid-back Christmas BBQ feast is also available along with a fire show and live music.

Meliá Phuket Mai Khao is an all-in-one destination for celebratory activities, which include mouth-watering feasts, a Santa Claus, live music from the DJs, and a festive pinata. While you can have the homey festive dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day is saved for an upbeat pool party. At Gaia Beach Club, popsicles, floating lilos, live music from the DJs, and a tropical pinata filled with sweets and toys will set the scene for the merriest celebration. Guests can also enjoy organic, biodynamic wines during their stay.

Soneva Kiri bids farewell to the year with a range of delicious, entertaining, and mindful activities on the schedule. The fun begins with a plant-based Christmas cookie-making class, and continues with a cocktail evening with Santa at the Pier. Set sail and admire the coastline around Koh Kood, and let your little ones join the face-painting and a surprise party at the beach. For the sake of your mind and body’s fitness, the resort is arranging a complimentary yoga, pilates, tai chi, and meditation for all guests as well.

The feasts at the Anantara Lawana Koh Samui keep getting grander as we approach the new year. Start with the Christmas dinner prepared by Executive Chef Kevin Fawkes, a seven-course interpretation full of Christmas classics under a plant-based approach. On Christmas Day, enjoy the flame-cooked seafood and hearty festive desserts like Christmas pudding and mince pies. On countdown day, take your best dress to the Gala Dinner and end the year with a glass of Champagne and a firework show.

The newest dining venue of Anantara Bophut Koh Samui, Guilty, opens just in time to host a five-course dinner, live band performances, Christmas choir and a Santa meet-and-greet on Christmas Eve. Alternatively, guests can also choose the soft white beach as a picturesque setting for the Christmas Eve Dinner buffet, while the lilypond garden will be the backdrop for the Christmas Day’s dinner with Christmas carols and live music. End the year at the hotel’s glamorous New Year’s Eve White Gala.

Christmas amid the mountains at the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort will be the time you want to remember. At the exquisite Baan Dhalia helmed by Executive Chef Jino, diners will savour a six-course set menu paired with vintage wines and live jazz. On New Year’s Eve, receive a blessing from the traditional Thai ritual, Thai Bai Sri, for good luck, before digging into the Mekhong Explorer dinner accompanied by cultural performances.