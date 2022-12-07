Celebrating Christmas at the Rosewood Hong Kong

The luxury harbourfront hotel is your one-stop shop for festive experiences at this magical time of the year.

Rosewood Hong Kong has made it easy on us this Christmas with its comprehensive Holiday Edit, a thoughtfully devised list of things to do, buy, give and experience during the festive season. From the glutton to the wellness junkie and your nearest and dearest to those less fortunate, there’s something for everyone – grown-ups and children – to enjoy.

Explore the different Christmas activities at the Rosewood below.

Sail Away

For an absolutely unforgettable Christmas, stay at the Rosewood Hong Kong and then board a private charter aboard a Princess Yacht, with the City and Sea Staycation package. The adventure begins with one night in the hotel’s luxurious two-bedroom suite, which includes a set dinner at HENRY or The Legacy House, access to Manor Club and breakfast. Then, you’re whisked off for a night aboard a Princess F70 luxury yacht, where more luxury awaits – you’ll even have a Rosewood chef and a butler at your beck and call on board.

The Gift of Giving

In the true spirit of Christmas, guests are encouraged to bring good cheer and joy for underprivileged children by joining the Pre-Loved Toy Donation initiative, from December 1 to 26. Every guest can donate a toy – in good working condition – at the hotel’s concierge desk. The gift will be shared with Green Toysland for sanitisation and then given to an underprivileged student from Principal Chan’s Free Tutorial World.

Gingerbread cookies from Butterfly Patisserie

What’s in the Box?

We all love a good hamper – and Rosewood’s are packed with delicious creations, from match egg rolls, cheese palmiers and artisan chocolate bars, to festive confectioneries from Butterfly Patisserie and a seasonal essential: moreish gingerbread cookies. All are packaged stylishly and sustainably, of course.

Gourmands Rejoice

Putting its own gastronomic spin on festive dining, HENRY is presenting an unforgettable turkey and ham feasting experience by chef Mario Tolentino; Holt’s Café offers three-course set menus for Christmas brunches and dinners; Asaya Kitchen brings festive Mediterranean flair under chef Fabio Nompleggio; and Darkside is serving mulled wine and seasonal cocktails a-plenty.

Kids’ stockings at the Winter Wonderland pop-up

One for the Kids

Or maybe, should we say, for the parents? From December 18 to 31, the Christmas Kids Camp at the Rosewood Explorers Club playrooms is designed to keep youngsters aged five to 12 engaged in Christmas-themed workshops. The activities range from Christmas Cake Pop Making and Holiday Art Jamming to Paper Snow Globe Making. And for each booking, HK$50 is donated to Social Ventures Hong Kong.

And while you’re at the Rosewood, don’t miss the Winter Wonderland Christmas Pop-Up, a cosy wooden chalet at the hotel entrance that’s open during the whole of December. Inside you’ll find a selection of Christmas gift ideas, and if you’re lucky you can enjoy freshly roasted chestnuts and drinks between 6 and 7 pm. Stick around on 24 and 25 December for sightings of a jolly white-haired fellow in red.

So bring your family and invite all your friends. Let Rosewood Hong Kong handle all the planning so you can relax and enjoy the good tidings of the season.