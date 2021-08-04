The Grand Hyatt Hong Kong continues to delight us with fun and curated experiences that attempt to transport us to our favourite destinations right in the heart of Hong Kong. Following the success of their first curated staycation, which brought us to Paris during Le French May — replete with authentic bistro experiences, French skincare and champagne — Grand Hyatt is turning its attention to New York this summer for an all-American escape.

Everyone’s favourite Grand Hyatt Steakhouse has been completely dressed in Stars and Stripes and decked out in red, white and blue colours and little touches of America – including miniature figurines of the Statue of Liberty.

The four-course dinner menu is crafted specially by Head Chef Marc Benkoe, who has chosen premium American produce to prepare a spread of American classics, from Boston lobsters, thick-cut bacon slabs, New England clam chowders, macaroni and cheese, and of course, the steaks.

Lobster Cocktail at the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

Speciale de Claire oysters or Oscietra caviar can be added to your appetisers to elevate the experience even more. We also highly recommend the Snake River Farm US Wagyu Striploin, which combines the melt-in-your-mouth texture of Wagyu with the beefy deliciousness of all-American steak.

The meal also comes with a wine-pairing option, featuring a great selection of American wines handpicked by resident sommelier Maxime Duval.

The steakhouse dinner can be booked on its own, but with the more than likely chance you’ll stumble out the door with a food coma, why not go for the full experience and book yourself in for a Delicious USA Staycation?

USDA Prime Tenderloin with mac and cheese and creamed spinach — part of the Delicious USA dinner menu at the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

Apart from the steakhouse dinner, the stay at the Grand Hyatt includes daily breakfast for registered guests (trust us, the breakfast spread at the Grand Café is not to be missed), and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey miniature (50ml) and a bottle of Michter’s Bourbon miniature (50ml) as welcome amenities.

Complimentary late check-out at 4 pm is offered for Monday to Thursday departures, excluding the eve of public holidays and public holidays, and a special rate for valet parking during the hotel stay. Meaning, you’ll have plenty of time to explore the wide range of facilities at the Grand Hyatt, including the Plateau Spa, the outdoor heated pool, the 24-hour fitness studio, the 400m jogging path and tennis courts.

Welcome amenities at the Grand Hyatt Delicious USA staycation

The stay also comes with a complimentary HK$500 e-voucher, Nature Discovery Park tour and special shopping privileges at K11 Musea.

Priced from HK$3,100 + 10 percent service charge per room per night, the Steakhouse Delicious USA Staycation offer is valid now until 30 September 2021. Click here to book your staycation now.