As part of the latest offering for the city’s vaccinated, there are three thousand half-priced hotel stays up for grabs. These are the hotels currently offering discounted room rates…

Featured and hero image courtesy of Jason Blackeye via Unsplash

“Stay Safe and Save”

Three hotels owned by Great Eagle Group are offering 50 percent off its room rates as well as dining deals in an effort to incentivise the public to sign up for both does of the Covid-19 vaccine. The “Stay Safe and Save” package offers a limited number of highly discounted room rates up for grabs every month from now until 31 August 2021. The hotels rolling out the scheme include: The Langham, Hong Kong, Cordis, Hong Kong and Eaton HK, and will only be available to those who are fully vaccinated and are able to present their vaccination records.

Booking Period: from now until 31 July 2021

Stay Period: from now until 31 August 2021

If 50 percent off your next staycation isn’t enough to tempt you, those fully vaccinated will also enjoy a 15 percent discount when they dine at restaurants under the Group’s hotels. This incentive is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

Dreaming of far flung places? Shangri-La is also giving away an entire year of free stays in any of their hotels worldwide, including over a hundred properties in 76 destinations. Those signing up for the lucky draw will need to have received two doses of the Covid-19 Vaccine in Hong Kong before 31 August 2021.

