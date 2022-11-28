An Enchanted, Wondrous Christmas at Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La

Just like clockwork, Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La’s festive Enchanted Wonders programming return for another magical holiday season.

The hallmarks of Christmas are nothing if not entirely wanderlust inducing, especially in Hong Kong, where a white Christmas can only be the result of fairy tale daydreams. Yet, one need only step into the hallowed lobbies of Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La, right here in our city, for hearty servings of festive cheer.

Santa’s elves spreading festive cheer at Island Shangri-La’s Christmas Market

Christmas Market at Kowloon Shangri-La

To start, what could be more seasonal-apropos than a decadent display of sweets and treats? At Island Shangri-La’s Christmas Market, which runs until 27 December, bonbons of all shapes, sizes and sweetness (some savoury!) abound, from an Advent Calendar counting down the days of Christmas to chocolate bars with golden tickets nestled within to Christmas crackers, handmade Chocolate Nutcrackers, a DIY chocolate Christmas tree, minced pies, deluxe gingerbread houses and gingerbread skylines made in collaboration with Japanese artist Kiyoko Yamaguchi and so much more to discover and nibble on – especially if you’re on Santa’s “Nice” list this year. Should you find yourself across Victoria Harbour, Kowloon Shangri-La has its own merry iteration of the Christmas Market too.

Enjoy chocolate fondue at the Immersive Snowy Experience in Swiss Chalets at the Island Shangri-La Lobby Lounge

Festive Cocktails at the Lobstar Bar’s Nutcracker Bar at Island Shangri-La



Festive Afternoon Tea served at Island Shangri-La’s Lobby Lounge

Savour Christmas classics at Café Kool’s Festive Lunch Buffet at Kowloon Shangri-La

Enjoy an array of Christmas desserts at cafe TOO at Island Shangri-La

If the Christmas Markets’ stalls, reminiscent of Dresden Stiezelmarkt and other age-old European Yuletide bazaars, are not enough to quell your wanderlust, perhaps an alpine Swiss Chalet will do. Beyond the cornucopia of confectionary, Island Shangri-La’s Lobby Lounge has been transformed through 20 January into makeshift, cosy chalets complete with cheese and chocolate fondues, a raclette grill and giant rosti, best enjoyed with hot chocolate, mulled wine and roasted chestnuts. All of these can be savoured as a Festive Lunch (from HK$750 per person), Festive Afternoon Tea (from HK$950 for two persons; minimum of four persons for chalet access) or Festive Dinner (from HK$1,288 per person). Or, in the spirit of the holidays, all three, please.

Upon spending a minimum of HK$2,000 at any of Island Shangri-La’s restaurants from 30 November to 24 December – inclusive of Michelin-starred Restaurant Petrus featuring Norwegian King Crab dishes, cafe TOO’s buffets and Lobster Bar, which has been re-fashioned as Nutcracker Bar for the holidays – diners will get to unlock a box from the hotel’s seasonal life-sized Advent Calendar, with a one-night stay in the Premier Harbour View Suite the most coveted prize.

The Nutcracker Suite staycation is the perfect get-away for families looking to create special memories this holiday season

While you can pin your festive staycation dreams on a wish come true via the life-size Advent Calendar, booking into the Nutcracker Suite – decked out in Nutcracker-themed baubles, an in-suite Christmas tree, personalised stockings and a surprise visit from the man of the season, Santa Claus himself – at either Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La will ensure an enchanted, wondrous Christmas morning worth remembering.

Pay a visit to Santa Claus at Santa’s Sweet Shop at Island Shangri-La, finding sugary surprises at every corner

Enchanted Wonders goodies will be available at the Christmas Market at Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La

If the little ones have had their festive fill and are still raring for more – the holidays are a time for excess, after all – Island Shangri-La’s cheery slew of DIY workshops, inclusive of making Christmas wreaths, Christmas tree ornaments, Nutcracker puppets, snow globes and gingerbread men; a meet-and-greet photo-op with Santa Claus at Island Shangri-La’s Santa’s Sweet Shop (that comes with a bag of Santa’s Special Sweets and Santa’s Special Toy); and an exciting Escape Room quest to save the Land of Sweets from the evil reign of the Mouse King will certainly liven up any holiday itinerary currently lacking some fun-filled adventure.

And come Christmas Day, performances by ballerinas and festive carollers will ring through Island Shangri-La’s lobby, bookending yet another enchanted, wondrous holiday season.

Plan your Enchanted Wonders Christmas at Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La here