They say money can’t buy happiness but can undoubtedly buy a night fit for royalty. Sweeping views. Hot tubs. Huge rooms. 24-hour butler service. Private bars. Private – do you get where we’re going with this?
We may be sitting at our desks right now, but mentally we’re living our best life in our very own private pool with a Cosmopolitan in hand. If you’re done daydreaming, you can now enjoy this life by checking into some of the most luxurious presidential suites in Hong Kong. Although it may seem like Dubai and Las Vegas are the epicentre of all things lavish and over-the-top, the presidential suites in Hong Kong can put many to shame. Some of these suites come with unparalleled water and city views for a small fortune a night.
Think of suites atop skyscrapers in Hong Kong and living like a royal with a private butler to attend to your needs. And while you do not need to be a celebrity to stay in these jaw-dropping presidential suites, you should possess a penchant for the finest things in life (and some deep pockets). Some of Hong Kong’s most luxurious presidential suites come with perks: human-size safes and furniture made of ivory. From HK$4,000 suites with remote-controlled bathrooms to 4,000-square-foot duplexes priced upon request, Hong Kong is home to some plush hotel suites.
Whether you’re looking to go big or you’re vision-boarding a future windfall of cash, these seriously swanky suites in Hong Kong are the toast of high-line luxury. These opulent hotel suites in Hong Kong have it all – and then some. So, it is time to say hello to Hong Kong’s most prestigious and expensive presidential suites.
Most expensive presidential suites in Hong Kong:
The stunning views of Victoria Harbour from the King Presidential suite is making our jaws drop with awe! This lavish suite, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and master bathroom, large dining and living areas, a guest powder room and a fitness room, is pretty much what luxurious suite-living is all about. And you’ll get each one of these at the gorgeous suite. Expect nothing less from Conrad Hong Kong. Guests can also enjoy executive Lounge access on the 59th floor, with many luxury offerings.
Ready for a taste of lavish living? Mandarin Oriental Hong Kongg is synonymous with opulence, and it doesn’t get more luxe than its Mandarin Suite. The 357m² suite features two massive bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, full kitchen, studio room and 24-hours signature butler. But it doesn’t end there? There’s also an incredible soaking tub overlooking the Victoria harbor along with a private spa room. One can dream, hey?
Another room fit for a royal – say hello to the Presidential Suite at Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong. You name it, and the 319m² ft Presidential Suite has it. The living room (is it a living room or ballroom? You decide!) features silk-panelled walls, a marble bathroom overlooking the harbour and a wellness and spa room. Don’t forget to book Caprice, a 2-Michelin star French restaurant and Lung King Heen, the world’s first Chinese restaurant to achieve the coveted 3-Michelin star.
The Peninsula chain is world-famous for its on-trend hotels and exciting design, and its Hong Kong outpost is no different. The 377m² Peninsula Suite comes with floor-to-ceiling windows in the double-height living room and landscaped terrace offering breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. The 24-hour personal butler service as well as a Rolls-Royce with chauffeur on 24-hour call are cherry on the top.
Royal by name, royal by nature? The Presidential Suite in the InterContinental is the largest in Hong Kong, with five bedrooms, a 230m² rooftop terrace and a private outdoor infinity pool. Decked out of marble, it is one of Asia’s most spectacular suites. The panoramic vistas of the famed harbour, combined with luxury, make this a perfect luxury abode. It’s lavishly decorated and looks like the kind of place you could host a guest-list-only, bouncers-at-the-door kind of hotel suite party.
