They say money can’t buy happiness but can undoubtedly buy a night fit for royalty. Sweeping views. Hot tubs. Huge rooms. 24-hour butler service. Private bars. Private – do you get where we’re going with this?

We may be sitting at our desks right now, but mentally we’re living our best life in our very own private pool with a Cosmopolitan in hand. If you’re done daydreaming, you can now enjoy this life by checking into some of the most luxurious presidential suites in Hong Kong. Although it may seem like Dubai and Las Vegas are the epicentre of all things lavish and over-the-top, the presidential suites in Hong Kong can put many to shame. Some of these suites come with unparalleled water and city views for a small fortune a night.

Think of suites atop skyscrapers in Hong Kong and living like a royal with a private butler to attend to your needs. And while you do not need to be a celebrity to stay in these jaw-dropping presidential suites, you should possess a penchant for the finest things in life (and some deep pockets). Some of Hong Kong’s most luxurious presidential suites come with perks: human-size safes and furniture made of ivory. From HK$4,000 suites with remote-controlled bathrooms to 4,000-square-foot duplexes priced upon request, Hong Kong is home to some plush hotel suites.

Whether you’re looking to go big or you’re vision-boarding a future windfall of cash, these seriously swanky suites in Hong Kong are the toast of high-line luxury. These opulent hotel suites in Hong Kong have it all – and then some. So, it is time to say hello to Hong Kong’s most prestigious and expensive presidential suites.

Most expensive presidential suites in Hong Kong:

(Feature and hero image credits: Peninsula Hong Kong)