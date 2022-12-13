This Amsterdam Hotel is Offering the World’s Most Luxurious Hotel Experience at €1.25 Million

One lucky purchaser will be welcomed to dwell in the prestigious luxury of Amsterdam in with the world’s most lavish hotel package at De L’Europe Amsterdam. The package, including a buyout of the whole hotel with 106 guest rooms, restaurants, spa, and more, is priced at €1.25 million.

De L’Europe Amsterdam is the oldest family-owned hotel in Amsterdam, and has long been an icon with its prime location in the heart of the city. Established in September 1896, the hotel is now celebrating its 125th anniversary with the once-in-a-lifetime hotel buyout opportunity for one lucky purchaser.

Included in the package are two nights in the 106 rooms and suites that could accommodate up to 212 guests, daily breakfast at Marie brasserie or served in bed, Le Spa by Skins Institute access, dinner at the Michelin-starred Flore and Trattoria Graziella, exceptional drinks at Freddy’s Bar, and any kind of parties that you wish to throw in this massive property.

On top of all that, the package will also spoil one lucky guest with additional experiences in the hotel’s creative wing. The offering list is quite long, but it entails everything from your own Salle Privée fragrance, one-year complimentary access to Le Spa by Skins Institute, an invitation to a workshop and lunch with designer Danie Bles with a fashion piece to bring home, or a bespoke couture look from RVDK, and more.

The package is available to be booked until June 30, 2023, priced at €1.25 million. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: De L’Europe Amsterdam]