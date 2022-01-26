14 Highly Anticipated New Hotel Openings in Asia for 2022

The constant lockdowns over the past two years have left us craving the ease of jumping on a three-hour flight to Thailand and eating our fill of local delicacies for the weekend. While we (not so patiently) wait for countries to open their borders, we’ll take solace in thought of booking one of these new hotel openings in 2022 across Asia.

All around we see people yearning relentlessly for their next trip, and as a consequence, several global hotel chains have gambled forward during the pandemic and cut the ribbon for their newest hotels. Whether it’s the sea, the sand, the sun, or the mountains, we’re certain at least one of these hotels will be able to satisfy your next trip longing.







As the first branded property under Fusion Original, the Fusion Original Saigon Center will take over 146 rooms in one of the most iconic buildings in the city. The hotel’s architectural design is the reflection of a youthful, whimsical design ethos, expressed through bold colours and artistic elements. These can be seen from the exemplary polyart walls in the common spaces, the traditional lotus flowers on the ceiling, and the textured windows. For facilities inside the hotel, guests can enjoy a large outdoor swimming pool on the 6th floor encircled by a tropical vertical garden, and find peace in The Nest lounge sanctuary that is hidden away from the bustling street just outside. It is highly recommended for guests whose top priority is to witness and experience Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural highlights, shopping malls, restaurants and bars.

Opening date: Second Quarter 2022











Chiang Mai is about to welcome the first five-star hotel to open after the pandemic with Meliá, a hotel chain originating from Spain. Apart from the luxurious but simplistic design it boasts, the hotel is dotted with several interesting facilities that guests can enjoy. The must-visit is Chiang Mai’s highest rooftop bar on the 22nd floor – Mai The Sky Bar – that sits high over the River Ping and Doi Suthep Temple. Other dining options include the Mediterranean Mai Restaurant & Bar and the Northern Thai Laan Na Kitchen. The hotel is also equipped with a swimming pool, fitness centre, ballroom, meeting spaces and the rejuvenating YHI Spa.

Opening date: February 2022









Anantara is opening its third property in Indonesia in the heart of Bali. The estate on this heavenly island will be known as the Anantara Ubud Bali resort, and consists of 85 guest rooms and villas in addition to 15 Anantara-branded residences. This sanctuary is set amid the tropical jungle, green rice fields, Hindu temples and shrines, so rest assured you will be greeted with heart-stopping sceneries on every acre of the resort.

Opening date: Mid 2022

Image credit: Patina Ubud

Unlike its outpost in the Maldives, Patina Ubud Bali adopts a minimalistic, neutral-toned design to showcase the greenery outside the windows. The hotel buildings are arranged cascading down to the sacred Wos River with 102 guest rooms and common spaces facing the river and the rainforest. As close to nature as it is, however, this river resort is situated just a short walk away to Ubud city centre, where ancient Hindu temples and a number of restaurants can also be explored.

Opening date: Late 2022







Singapore’s renowned Raffles is about to open its second outpost in the country on Sentosa Island. Serving as Singapore’s first all-villa hotel, it encompasses 62 villas with a private pool and terrace area in each of the villas. The beautiful property is rumoured to include a bar, fitness centre, restaurants and ballrooms for celebrations and meetings. The world-renowned Raffles Spa and Raffles Butlers, an around-the-clock butler service, will also be available as well.

Opening date: Late 2022









The Regent Phu Quoc offers a romantic escapade on the west coast of the popular island with minimalistic villas and suites. Situated alongside the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, guests can expect to see luxurious interior designs that compliment the silk sand and sky-blue sea just outside of their floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The huge property consisting of 176 suites and 126 villas has a lot to offer from various gastronomic experiences, whether local or fine dining, over to spa and meditation retreats.

Opening date: Second Quarter 2022





Following the opening of The Standard’s first hotel in Thailand in Hua Hin, Miami-based hotel chain The Standard is preparing its first out-post in the capital at Bangkok Mahanakhon. This highly anticipated hotel will serve as The Standard’s Asia flagship that plans to bring youthfulness and vibrancy to our restless city. Sitting in the tallest building of the city, The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon will be home to 155 guest rooms in addition to the beloved The Standard Grill from New York, Mott 32 (a Cantonese restaurant from Hong Kong), Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, and The Tea Room.

Opening date: 2022









Enjoy a comfortable stay in one of the key cities in the Greater Bay at the Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen. The very-soon-to-open hotel is settled on the 67th to 79th floors of the UpperHills skyscraper, a short walking distance to the Lotus Hill Park and Shenzhen Bay. Inside the building, 178 rooms and suites will accommodate guests to optimal comfort with in-room facilities like Diptyque toiletries, Dyson hairdryers, Bose Bluetooth speakers, walk-in closets and a glorious view by the windows. On top of that, 8 multi-national restaurants and bars specialised in Cantonese, Spanish and Japanese food will certainly make it to the list for foodies around town.

Opening date: January 20 2022











The newest hotel at the capital of the archipelagic state is Park Hyatt Jakarta. The estate holds 220 rooms with all the facilities to accommodate guests such as an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness centre, and an authentic spa; all set on the top 17 floors of MNC Land Tower in the heart of Jakarta. One of the biggest highlights is definitely the Kita Restaurant and Kita Bar. Authentic but inventive, the restaurant serves various kinds of modern Japanese delicacies, from sashimi to shabu-shabu. On the other hand, Kita Bar will undoubtedly become a crowd favourite place to unwind, given that it’s looking to be the perfect spot to watch the sun set into Central Jakarta.

Opening date: March 2022











If you’re looking for an immersive trip into nature, Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape, will give you an unforgettable experience. Here, bricks and glass are expelled completely, for the whole resort was built from bamboo and recycled ironwood. The concept of “no walls, no doors” means guests are only a curtain away from nature which allows them to disconnect from the cyber world and connect with the outdoors. As for the culinary highlights, Open Kitchen is a zero-waste restaurant that offers 70% plant-based food, while the Botanist Bar features locally-grown produce from the resort’s garden.

Opening date: April 2022

Image credit: Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Set in the downtown core of Singapore, the Mondrian Singapore Duxton will feature a three-story building in the style of Singapore shophouses as loft suites to welcome guests. The adjacent tower will then house 300 guest rooms, a rooftop pool, a speakeasy bar and a restaurant. All of this is situated in the ‘day-to-night’ neighbourhood of the garden city that is within walking distance to the business district and many public transportation choices.

Opening date: Late 2022





An eco resort to be opened on the northern coast of Malaysia, the Alila Dalit Bay is located not far away from Kota Kinabalu with 17 acres of white sand beach right ahead. The beachfront resort is composed of 152 suites and 74 villas with private pool and gardens surrounded with panoramic views of the Mengkabong River. Guests pursuing eco-tourism will be happily rested in these ecologically-designed villas made from woven rattan, local timber and tribal artefacts to encourage natural airflows. Outdoor activities are always within reach here whether it’s kayaking on the Mengkabong River or a little excursion along the estuary.

Opening date: 2022





The concept of a train-turned hotel may sound peculiar, but in the hands of the energetic Bill Bensley and team, we can’t wait to witness the outcome. The InterContinental at Khao Yai is an escapade for city dwellers who are craving for a dose of green, for it is located among the 50,000 trees and 7 lakes near the National Park in Khao Yai. With the railway trails leading up to the northeastern part of Thailand, the gifted architect was inspired to build a time warp back to the era of King Rama V. The results are 45 luxury rooms and 16 repurposed heritage train car suites that will grant guests an experience like nowhere else.

Opening date: August 2022







The first MGallery hotel to open in the Philippines is The Admiral Hotel in Manila. This artsy hotel will be occupied with 6 themed floors exhibiting local culture, festivals, folk dances, traditional games and more. With its prime location along the Roxas Boulevard, the hotel serves as the gateway to Manila’s Golden Age that combines classic and contemporary Filipino-Spanish architecture. Perfect for travellers on a business trip, this hotel is a real cultural hub that makes commuting to the buzzing bars, restaurants, shopping malls, and historical landmarks very easy.

Opening date: April 2022

(Hero image credit: Regent Phu Quoc; Featured image credit: Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape)