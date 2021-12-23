Staycation Review: Elevated Luxury at its Best at Ritz-Carlton (A Christmas Giveaway)

Located inside the International Commerce Centre in Kowloon, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong boosts the best panoramic views in the city and offers a luxury experience like no other.

Upon arrival on the 103rd floor, where the hotel‘s majestic reception is located, guests embark on a memorable journey of unique experiences and five-star service. During the festive season, The Ritz becomes even more magical thanks to Instagram-worthy decorations, seasonal offerings and just the right amount of opulence among the clouds.

The Christmas afternoon tea set at at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

A Memorable Stay at The Ritz-Carlton

Location 10/10

Let’s be honest, it doesn’t get any better than this. The hotel’s panoramic view is pretty much unbeatable and can be enjoyed from nearly every area of the property, from the private rooms, to the lounges, restaurants and fitness centre. Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton offers easy access to Elements and Tsim Sha Tsui’s amenities.

Design 9/10

Originally located in Central from 1993 to 2008, when it reopened inside the ICC in 2011, the hotel was revamped and given a completely new look. Mixing contemporary elements with Asian touches and classic pieces, the large property is a temple of elevated luxury. The stately chandeliers, designed by famed architectural lighting designer Sally Storey, stand out in every communal area.

Room: 10/10

The Ritz-Carlton’s 312 accommodations highlight its enviable vistas through large panoramic windows. The Deluxe Victoria Harbour Suite, where we had the pleasure to stay, is a 75 SQM oasis of comfort and outstanding design. We absolutely loved the window corner’s area (which includes a telescope), the living room space and the elegant full marble bathroom. Other highlights include an ultra-lux mini refreshment bar, the Apple TV and the – truly – high-speed Internet access.

Service & Facilities: 10/10

Staying true to its global reputation, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong’s service is personable and world-class at the same time. We loved the attention to details and the staff’s bespoke approach.

When it comes to facilities, the hotel has something to offer for every type of guest. Located on 116th floor, the spa features 11 treatment rooms, including two couple’s suites, providing a serene escape to relax and enjoy personalised pampering experiences. We loved the lava shell body massage treatment, which uses Tiger Clam shells to boost circulation and sooth aches.

Two floors above, the large fitness studio provides a wide range of Technogym equipment in a tranquil and spacious environment that overlooks the breath-taking infinity pool.

Food & Drink: 10/10

Hong Kong foodies will not be disappointed with the dining options that the hotel has to offer. Now-famous for being a temple of haute cuisine, The Ritz-Carlton houses two-Michelin-star Chinese restaurant Tin Lung Heen and one-Michelin-star Italian sensation Tosca di Angelo. Additionally, we loved our meal at the Lounge & Bar, an all-dining venue that offers front-row seats to the skyline and sophisticated dishes. The menu includes time-honoured Western classics like steaks, soups, and salads executed to perfection.

For a memorable drinking experience, head to Ozone, one of the world’s highest bars.

Christmas Giveaway Day 10: A One-night Exclusive Staycation

At Prestige, we will be giving a one-night complimentary stay in a Deluxe Victoria Harbour Suite with Club Access for a maximum of two adults (validity: one year, blackout dates apply).

How to Enter

To enter, head to our Instagram page @PrestigeHK and follow the instructions.

Terms & Conditions:

By entering this Prestige giveaway, you will be bound by these terms and conditions and acknowledge that you satisfy all eligibility requirements.

This giveaway is open to Hong Kong residents only and entrants must be over the age of eighteen (18).

Entrants must follow our Instagram page and set their profile to public in order for their entry to be valid.

The giveaway prize is live for five (5) days only.

Entries will be accepted within the five (5) days of posting the feature. Thereafter the giveaway for that prize will close and the winner will be announced.

Winners will be contacted and asked to provide their full name and contact details via Instagram within 48 hours.

Winners will be instructed on how to claim their prize by email.

Winners must respond to redeem the prize within seven (7) days of the prize announcement, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.

Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash, credit and are non-transferrable to third parties.

Prestige reserves the right to cancel, re-draw or otherwise modify this giveaway at any time with immediate effect and without giving prior notice.