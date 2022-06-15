Taj to Waldorf Astoria: 10 Strongest Hotel Brands in The World 2022

Leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance has released its ‘Hotel 50 2022’ annual report. It rates the world’s highly valuable and robust hotel brands based on key factors like marketing investment, customer familiarity, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation.

As per the report, renowned hospitality firm, Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) classic brand ‘Taj’ has topped the list of the strongest hotel brands across the globe. It is followed by Premier Inn, Hilton Hotels and Resorts and Hampton by Hilton, among others.

Here’s all we know about the strongest hotel brands

Taj wins the title for second consecutive year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taj Hotels (@tajhotels)

The Taj group has been rated for many achievements, including deploying successful strategies to survive the pandemic. According to IHCL, its Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, said, “We are very proud that Taj has been recognised as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand for the second time in a row. This reaffirms Taj as the most acclaimed benchmark of excellence in the industry globally.”

He added, “With travellers increasingly gravitating towards brands that not only epitomise the essence of world class luxury but also follow responsible business practices, Taj is well poised to pave the future of hospitality.”

According to the Brand Finance report, Taj has earned a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.9 out of 100 along with a corresponding AAA brand strength rating. It has been recognised for “customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service.”

The report also highlights how the company stayed strong during the pandemic and met the challenges, while diligently catering to the needs of its consumers. Taj was also acknowledged for its participation in the healthcare sector.

The brand received the 38th spot in 2016, when Taj made its debut in the Hotel 50 ratings list.

Other hotels in the list

Other hotels that secured their places in the top ten list are as follows

Taj (ranked first with BSI score of 88.9) Premier Inn (ranked second with BSI score of 88.2) Hilton Hotels and Resorts (ranked third with BSI of 88.0) Hampton by Hilton (ranked fourth with BSI of 86.9) Embassy Suites Hotel (ranked fifth with BSI of 86.6) JW Marriott (ranked sixth with BSI of 86.6) Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts (ranked seventh with BSI of 86.6) Residence INN by Marriott (ranked eight with BSI of 86.3) Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts (ranked ninth with BSI of 85.9) W Hotels Worldwide (ranked tenth with BSI of 85.5)

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Taj Hotels/IHCL)