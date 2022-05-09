A Space Vacation May Soon Be a Reality, With the World’s First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2025

Space travel has become a reality, thanks to several programs launching men (and women) into space. And yes, we mean Jeff Bezos, Sirisha Bandla, Richard Branson, and the others who went with them. And now, once you go to space, you can stay at a space hotel! Read on for more. By Anushka Goel

Three years from now, your vacation plan may include a trip to space. On Tuesday, Orbital Assembly Corp. announced plans for two space stations, which will have the capacity to accommodate tourists, reports People.

Pioneer Station, which will have the capacity to host 28 people, may be operational as soon as 2025, making space dreams come true for many. What’s more, the much larger Voyager Station, with a capacity for 400 tourists, is scheduled to open for visitors by 2027, People reports.

Originally premiered by the Californian company the Gateway Foundation, the futuristic accommodation features several modules that are connected by elevator shafts in a rotating wheel that orbits the Earth, reports CNN. The idea, or the goal, is to create a space “business park”, which will have offices as well as tourists – taking work from anywhere to a whole new level and giving it a completely new meaning.

This comes less than a year after billionaires Richard Branson and Jezz Bezos, with their respective teams, launched themselves into space quite literally, with Elon Musk having plans of visiting space soon, himself.

Talking to CNN, Tim Alatorre, Orbital Assembly’s chief operating officer, said, “The goal has always been to make it possible for large amounts of people to live, work and thrive in space.” A press release by Alatorre added, “For the average person, being in space will be a sci-fi dream experience.”

Both the Pioneer and Voyager Stations will also have office spaces available for those looking for newer, unique experiences, making the space dreams turn into reality for thousands of people!

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Voyager Station)