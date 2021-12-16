An Urban-Chic Escape at The Hari Hong Kong (A Christmas Giveaway)

Built on the legacy of the Harilela family and inspired by its London counterpart, The Hari Hong Kong opened its door last December on Lockhart Road. Since then, the property has received a lot of attention for its charming interiors, food offerings and unique atmosphere.

There are not many places in the world where the luxury hospitality scene is as diverse and crowded as it is in Hong Kong. The Hari, however, brought to our city something that was definitely missing: a relaxed – and yet elegant – contemporary space that perfectly encapsulates the cosmopolitan urban retreat formula.

The Lounge at The Hari Hong Kong

Location 8/10

Located between two of Hong Kong’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, The Hari is surrounded by countless dining, shopping and leisure options. From the hotel, guests can easily walk to markets, trendy coffee-shops, upscale restaurants and local landmarks, like the Golden Bauhinia Square, Blue House and Hong Kong Arts Centre, to fall in love with this part of the city all over again.

Breakfast spread at The Hari

Design 9/10

The property was deigned by Tara Bernerd of Tara Bernerd & Partners, who previously worked with Aaron Harilela to create the London branch of the hotel. The Lounge, located on the first floor, combines the atmosphere of an upscale private library, contemporary tea room and living room in one space. We absolutely love the attention to details, from the special editions of classic literary masterpieces on the shelves, to the impressive artworks on the wall and the carefully curated objects that decorate every corner of the room. This distinctive style shines through the guest rooms and other communal areas of The Hari, which exudes personality and character.

Room: 8/10

We stayed in a Premium Corner Room, a spacious open plan that overlooks the skyscrapers of Wan Chai and Admiralty. Larger than a standard room, the space includes a dressing room, a soothing marble bathroom and a living area by the large windows.

In line with the hotel’s identity, each guest room combines luxury and comfort with contemporary design and artistic touches.



The Premium Corner Room

Service & Facilities: 8/10

Our stay was elevated by the hotel’s friendly, helpful and attentive staff. Facilities include a brand-new gym with world class equipments and room service from the hotel’s restaurants.

Food & Drink: 9/10

Spaghetti Acciughe e Tomino Fresco at Lucciola

We’ve loved the hotel’s food concepts, Zoku and Lucciola (you can check out our full review and interviews with chefs here), since the first time we tried them back in December. Both restaurants excel in identity, design, food quality and service. Zoku, a Nobu-esque modern Japanese eatery, never disappoints when it comes to refined and reinterpreted classic pairings. Lucciola, helmed by a Piedmontese chef, offers bold and memorable timeless dishes and regional options. Make sure to check out the outstanding cocktail options by Beverage Manager Sabrina Cantini.

Rating: 8.5/10

The Hari Hong Kong, 330 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai; +852 2129 0388