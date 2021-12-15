Plaza Premium Group: Making Travel Fun Again (A Christmas Giveaway)

With less than a couple of weeks to go until the most wonderful time of the year, it’s time for the annual Prestige Christmas Giveaway. From December 13th to 24th, we’re offering Prestige Online readers the chance to win amazing prizes each and every day on Instagram, as we count down the 12 days of Christmas.

Whether you’re stuck on your gift list, sick of shopping, or just in need of a treat, here’s just a little something from us to you, to thank you for being our loyal readers.

Giveaway Day 3: Plaza Premium Group Lounge Passes

From Italy to Macau, Canada to Finland, we have you covered with the exclusive Plaza Premium Lounge Pass. With this four-visit Pass in your hand, you can unlock a worldwide luxurious airport lounge adventure and indulge in a privately comfortable experience before the flight.

Valid for 12 months upon activation, this Pass can be used at any Plaza Premium Lounge. Whether it’s to visit family and friends overseas, relax in an exotic destination, or discover new sights in world famous cities, treat yourself better before the flight. An array of all-inclusive personalised services including exquisite dining experience, TV channels and shower facilities is ready for you.

As a renowned brand, Plaza Premium Lounge’s footprint spans over 70 major international airports across the world and has won more than 60 accolades in the last five years, including ‘World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge’ for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2021 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

How to Enter

At Prestige, we’re giving out four sets of four lounge passes to four lucky winners. You and your family will be able to indulge and refresh yourselves before your flight on your long-awaited adventures. To enter, head to our Instagram page @PrestigeHK and follow the instructions.

Terms & Conditions:

By entering this Prestige giveaway, you will be bound by these terms and conditions and acknowledge that you satisfy all eligibility requirements.

This giveaway is open to Hong Kong residents only and entrants must be over the age of eighteen (18).

Entrants must follow our Instagram page and set their profile to public in order for their entry to be valid.

The giveaway prize is live for five (5) days only.

Entries will be accepted within the five (5) days of posting the feature. Thereafter the giveaway for that prize will close and the winner will be announced.

Winners will be contacted and asked to provide their full name and contact details via Instagram within 48 hours.

Winners will be instructed on how to claim their prize by email.

Winners must respond to redeem the prize within seven (7) days of the prize announcement, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.

Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash, credit and are non-transferrable to third parties.

Prestige reserves the right to cancel, re-draw or otherwise modify this giveaway at any time with immediate effect and without giving prior notice.

Photos are for reference only.