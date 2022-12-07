facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Society Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
07 Dec 2022
Uncategorized
Whether it’s fashion, beauty or fun things to brighten up our lives, our homes and our imaginations, here are the goodies Jeremy hopes to get under his tree this year.

Burton Custom X Flying V Snowboard

Winter’s here – and with it comes thoughts of snow. Rather than renting when you reach the slopes, treat yourself to the Burton Custom X Flying V Snowboard.

Get It Here

Kapital Jeans

Unique Japanese craftmanship makes these Kapital 14oz denim gypsy patchwork remake jeans in indigo denims a perfect match for all the hype sneakers.

Get It Here

Devialet Phantom I 108 DB

With the festivities now in full swing, this Devialet Phantom home speaker guarantees the Christmas party goes with a bang.

Get It Here

Kapital Cardigan

Kapital’s Gaudy Intarsia Cotton Bouclé Cardigan adds a vintage touch and a sense of winter warmth to your style.

Get It Here

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 Taigarama 

Now that travel is at long last a feasible option, this stylish bag will put you in the mood for new globetrotting adventures.

Get It Here

Royal Oak Self-winding 50th Anniversary

The young guys are craving for a Royal Oak these days. After at long last snagging a Royal Oak diver for myself, this gold one is next on my list.

Discover It Here

SONY FE 50MM F/1.2 GM Lens

No matter if you’re travelling with loved ones, friends or family – or even for work – you need great glass to record your escapedes on social media. Like this superb 50mm f1.2 lens from Sony. 

Get It Here

Editor's picks Holiday Gift Guides christmas gift
PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

