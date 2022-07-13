Good Vibrations: In Conversation With Jocelyn Chan

Prestige 40 Under 40 honouree Jocelyn Chan talks to us about her musical background and her profound new journey into wellness and sound healing.

Jocelyn Chan has grown up living and breathing music. Coming from a family of musicians and writers – she’s the daughter of pop lyricist and record producer Keith Chan – it’s been a natural, intrinsic part of her upbringing. From singing along to cartoon theme songs to performing in concerts with various family members in her formative years to her present-day discovery of her own path and voice, Chan is quietly confident and eager to expand her scope of melodies.

“A desire to impress my high-school crush led me to write my first full pop song,” Chan says. “Eventually, I joined a band and the act of performing and the consequent adrenaline became a rush I’d always chase. I was fortunate to grow up in five culturally very different cities – Hong Kong, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Beijing and London – but, in a sense, music has truly been my one universal language.

“I’ve always looked for different ways of using the power of music to breach distances between people, to break cultural barriers and to have meaningful impact. A profound instance of was in 2007, while visiting a village school in Baiwan, Guangzhou. I was there with my high-school classmates performing community service to teach English to underprivileged children. I remember how when nothing could get through to them, it was, eventually, a song – a singalong activity – that broke the impossible distance between our worlds. Of course, the song was “Wonderwall” by Oasis.”

When it comes to writing her own music though, Chan draws organically from her life experiences. “My best creations have always been the ones unforced,” she says. “I wrote my debut song “October Snow” in one afternoon while staring at a London sunset; the chorus of my Cantonese single “Haze” came to me as I was on a plane that was just about to land. I always trust the ideas to come as I feel like some part of my brain is always writing. There are so many bits and pieces in voice memos on my phone, as well. Being in nature is another great way to stimulate my creative process.

Jocelyn Chan / Photo: Tsang Tsz Ching

“I love writing for a concept, so usually, I’ll have some rough lyrics, phrases or a theme before I dive into creating the melody. Recently, I’ve begun to enjoy co-writing with other musicians more and more as it’s a fantastic way to break out of my own melodic tendencies.”

Every artist has an idol, and for Chan – barring family – hers is David Bowie. “He’s a true symbol of ever- changing artistry and the bravery to be yourself through it all. He was often described as ‘chameleon-esque’ in his changing musical styles and images, and inspired me never to limit myself in what I create; not to be afraid to explore new musical styles and change myself for the sake of the message I want to write about. He inspired me to follow my vision and write grand concepts for each album, as he once did. Personally, I feel this message came through the most in my 2019 album Angel Sanctuary, in which the creative direction behind each song was a different conversation with time.

“I think most artists just hope to leave a creative mark in the world, to find a unique place in the sea of voices. For me, music has always had the added importance of helping others and I recently tried to infuse that in releasing my experimental project of fusing sound healing with Cantopop. In a way, I feel as if I’ve finally found my special resonance with the world, a meaningful way to use my voice to connect with others. I’m grateful a few songs from this project have taken me to a couple of number- one radio hits, but more profoundly it’s the messages I receive from audiences, who share how these songs or introductions to sound healing have helped them, that stay in my heart most vibrantly.”

The singer-songwriter’s dive into wellness and sound healing partially resulted from the last two tumultuous years of pandemic. “The world has changed and the instability we’ve all experienced made me realise that my life can, in many ways, be more free-flowing than ever before,” Chan explains. “I don’t want to be limited by my label as a ‘singer’; I didn’t want a one-dimensional identity that everything would be weighed on. So, the biggest thing I learned in the last few years was the courage to outgrow myself and to set out on many more passionate paths that, I hope, will one day all converge.

“I learned to believe that if I genuinely wanted to, I can and will be a multi-hyphenate – a singer-songwriter and actor and sound-healing practitioner and who knows what else in the future. It’s a great privilege to be here now and have these callings. I learned to make the most of the world in flux and to pursue the avenues within each passion that would truly fulfil people around me.”

The last time the Prestige team met Chan, we were sitting cross-legged in a beautiful meditation space at The Rosewood Hong Kong. Chan had with her various crystal tuning forks that emitted almost angelic tones for the session; this new experience left us feeling refreshed yet more serene.

Jocelyn Chan / Photo: Tsang Tsz Ching

“Most wellness practitioners start off by first embarking on a self-healing journey,” she says. “Having been a long term student of mystic and esoteric knowledge, when I began to suffer from long-term insomnia and anxiety, I turned to natural therapies for help. As a musician, I gravitated naturally towards sound healing and was blown away by the simple yet immensely effective theories behind the healing powers of frequencies and vibrations.

“I’ve always been aware of the power of music, but sound healing took my understanding to a new level. It helped improve my condition a lot and I wanted more people to know that this option was out there for our mental healthcare routines.

“In 2020, due to the pandemic, I was stuck abroad for five months. I couldn’t do my normal work and I was so far away from the music industry for the first time since my debut in 2016. It felt as if I couldn’t embody the role I’d defined for myself for so many years. In this subsequent sense of identity loss, through encouragement from loved ones, I decided to use the time to get certified as a sound- healing practitioner, and that’s how my Atlantis Sound Healing practice came to be. I never imagined that two years later, that little pivot would result in a whole new life and meaning for my singing career as well. I guess sometimes, when you’re on the right path, everything just falls into place a little bit easier and you’ll just know.”

While wearing a plethora of different hats, Chan acknowledges she doesn’t live a typical life. “It’s a constant juggle of singing and songwriting opportunities, acting gigs and tuning forks therapy sessions,” she says. “I’ve had days where I do a one-on-one sound-healing session in the morning with a client, then go off to hair and make-up, go on set to sing and then act for the rest of the night. There are also completely opposite days, when I’m home all-day writing, doing admin work and practising. It’s a fun challenge of time management and scheduling.

“The best part of this new wellness journey is definitely the level of connection I can build with others – being a part of someone’s journey in holistic wellness and seeing them flourish. It’s amazing to meet so many people through being a sound-healing practitioner and to learn more about their stories. It’s been a honour to then use inspiration from those stories into my music, realising we’re all so not alone.

“One of my favourite things is to receive follow-up messages from clients between sessions, telling me how their lives have changed positively as their healing journey progresses. One overcame self-hate from health conditions; one left an emotionally abusive situation; one got a new, fulfilling job; one fixed their relationship with their child while another connected to their higher self to receive life-changing messages. It’s been a huge, amazing mix of experiences.

“As a child, I often tended to feel disconnected from the world, but these interactions now have been extremely healing for me, too. It’s an amazing journey to be part of a push for holistic health in our current climate.”

Looking ahead, Chan hopes to continue her works blending sound healing and Cantopop, infusing healing frequencies into her pop singles. The series is a culmination of her knowledge as a sound-healing practitioner, as well as a musical journey narrative through the life experiences she’s encountered.

“I’ll be releasing the fourth part of this series in the late summer,” she says. “And I was fortunate to be in a few TV shows this year, which will be airing soon. Getting more into acting has been really exciting as a new artistic expression – an energising feeling that I think creatives are always looking for.

“As for my Atlantis Sound Healing brand, we’ll continue providing tuning-fork healing sessions and I hope we can continue expanding to do more workshops, group sharing events and maybe even launch an online shop. I’m working on live events, too, where I hope to be able to share the healing benefits of frequencies with more people through musical performances.”