How To Make Apple Butter, the Preserve That’s Perfect for Christmas

There’s something special about a bounty of sweet apples baked down into a rich, spreadable treat that’s infused with the warming notes of cinnamon, brown sugar, ginger, and any other spices that your heart desires. In order to achieve that particular fall feeling, we turn to that seasonal delight: apple butter.

What is apple butter?

The first thing you should know is that apple butter is not made from butter. There isn’t even any butter in it at all; it gets the name for having a similar texture and spreadability to room temperature butter. Apple butter is a sweetened, lightly spiced and concentrated apple jam that can be spread on a variety of goods, most commonly on toast. The texture is smoother than jam and thicker than applesauce – think of it as velvety, browned apple goodness.

How do I make it?

The basic method of making apple butter is to slowly cook apples in a pot over a long period of time at a low temperature. Finely chopped apples (peeled or unpeeled, it’s up to you) are cooked with various spices and most importantly, sugar. Cooking the apples for 4 to 6 hours will slowly draw out the excess water and allow them to soften. During the slow cooking, the sugars that are naturally present in the apples caramelize into a deep, molasses-like flavour, and a dark colour. This gives the apple butter its rich, sweet flavour and dark brown hue. After cooking, if you are looking for a smooth, silky texture, go in with a handheld immersion blender or pass your cooked-down apples through a food mill or tamis.

Back to flavouring. There are a wide variety of flavours you can add to apple butter. Most commonly, you will find seasonings that mix well with apple flavours like cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg, or other spices like cloves, ginger, or cardamom, depending on your preferences. Try your hand at our Baked Bourbon-Apple Butter that’s infused with sensational notes of cinnamon, ginger, and bourbon. Like jam, it’s perishable. Make sure you keep it in the fridge after you make it.

How do I use apple butter?

Apple butter is very versatile. You can use it in many different ways, similar to jams and preserves. Add it to toast, baked goods, or even experiment with it with our Sweet Potatoes with Apple Butter recipe. Also, you can use apple butter to flavour marinades and glazes on grilled and roasted meat and vegetables such as duck and squash, which will add a caramelised sweet note to any dish.

No matter what the season is, apple butter will give you that warm feeling of autumn. While it is pretty easy to make, it is time-consuming and does require about six pounds of apples. That being said, there are quite a few options on the market if you are looking to purchase.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com.

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Michael Grayson / Getty Images)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.