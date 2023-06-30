Pearl Power: High Jewellery Creations Celebrating the June Birthstone

Pearls, unarguably, have been the best-loved gems for centuries. Natural and cultured, they occur in a wide variety of colours, ranging from white to cream, pink to grey and several hues in between. Natural pearls were highly coveted and remained on the radar of the rich for it embodied the symbol of wealth and status. Records by a Chinese historian point to their presence as far back as 2206 BC.

The fact that pearls require no cutting or polishing — and no other gem matches its mystery and romance — adds to its charm. In 3500 B.C., Middle Eastern and Asian societies treasured pearls; it was symbolic of purity and feminine charm. Due to its spherical shape, these stones was often associated with the moon. In ancient China, they were believed to protect from fire and fire-breathing dragons; elsewhere in Europe, they symbolised modesty, chastity and purity.

Among the many iconic creations from Tiffany & Co., the Schlumberger® Flowers and Bars necklace holds a precious place in our hearts. Another lovely piece from Tiffany&Co is the Potager earrings, designed by Jean Schlumberger, in platinum and yellow gold with cultured South Sea pearls and round brilliant diamonds. For much of Tiffany’s history, pearl necklaces were the most expensive jewels in the company’s collections, according to the brand. Today, Tiffany & Co. incorporates several kinds of pearls in its jewellery designs, including Akoya from Japan, the irregular-shaped Keshi, freshwater ones, Mabé, and those sourced from the South Seas.

Tiffany & Co

Mikimoto’s high jewellery collection, Wild and Wonderful, devotes itself to capturing the lustre of these gems. Gorgeous peacock feathers take centrestage in this spectacular necklace with matching earrings. Black South Sea Pearls and coloured stones such as tourmaline, tanzanite, aquamarine, sapphire and garnet are set into a gradient; Mikimoto draws on diamonds to lend sparkle to its opulent neckpiece.

Mikimoto

Tasaki’s Waterfall necklace drips down the decolletage in diamonds and Akoya pearls, elsewhere Victoire de Castellane, Creative Director of Dior Joaillerie, takes us on a romp through a garden of lush foliage that burst into wearable jewels. Les Jardins de la Couture Necklace in yellow gold mimic the colours in nature through miniature blooms embellished with diamonds, Paraiba-type tourmalines, tsavorite garnets and white pearls.

Tasaki

Dior

Hemmerle earrings include sumptuous natural pearls are surrounded by reverse set pink diamonds resembling spiky blossoms rendered in aluminium, bronze and white gold, while Reza’s white gold Colla earrings cascade into diamond strands holding pearls.

Hemmerle

Van Cleef & Arpels opts to make its earrings detachable with pearl pendants, while Boghossian’s mismatched pearls add drama to the ears.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Boghossian

Chopard does not shy away from arriving in glamourous avatars. The Red Carpet collection earrings made in Fairmined-certified 18k white gold are set with diamonds, beryls, opals, peridots, multicoloured sapphires and tourmalines with strands of pearls dancing merrily.

Chopard

Le Vian’s fresh water Vanilla Pearls™ and Passion Tourmaline™ and round fine Vanilla Diamonds in scalloped details transform into a garland, as Yoko London’s 18k white gold Bubble necklace embodies the iridescent beauty and playful charm of bubbles. Luminous Akoya and South Sea pearl bubbles softly graduate in size and huddle within a diamond fence.

Le Vian

Yoko London

Brazilian jewellery designer Silvia Furmanovich brings together marquetry and pearls in her earrings. “I love the dreamlike glow of pearls. I usually accentuate alternative materials — wood, bamboo and lacquer — with the soft, nacreous light of pearls,” she says.

Silvia Furmanovich

Simone Ng of Simone Jewels seeks inspiration from the art of porcelain for her Akoya pearl and diamond statement necklace.