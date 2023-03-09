Bring Out your Femininity with The Hermès Cape Cod Chaîne d’ancre

A timeless classic, the Hermès’ Cape Cod Chaîne d’ancre embodies a divine feminine energy, and brings power and success to all wearers. Here’s a closer look at the new models.

Although Hermès is known for its luxury leather products, such as handbags, wallets, belts, and silk scarves, the luxury fashion powerhouse also produces luxury watches. Their remarkable timepieces are loaded with history and convey a certain extravagance, especially the iconic Cape Cod watch from the French maison.

Started from the unbridled pencil strokes of Henri d’Origny in 1991, the unique Cape Cod watch was born. Challenging aesthetic codes, the watch was initially designed as a square. However, a noteworthy feature is its case shape, a “square in a rectangle.” Another convenient feature is the watch’s practically. The watch fits perfectly on the wrist due to its curvature case back, increasing its comfort. Composed of two “anchor chain” half-links, Robert Dumas created this motif in 1938, which has now become the brand’s signature.

Over the years, the Cape Cod has undergone many successive transformations with new and joyful personalities. The two new versions in Storm Blue and Glycine Athena represent complete femininity without being too overbearing. The dials, in shades of glycine or blue, have a background stamped with horizontal lines to make the stamped ‘Anchor Chain’ motif prominent. Both alligator or calfskin straps accentuate the soft dusty tone of these contemporary and elegant timepieces. Lastly and most preciously, the Storm Blue model also features 46 stunning diamonds around the edges. An elegant timepiece for the modern woman who may flaunt her femininity in a most sophisticated manner.

