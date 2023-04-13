In Beast Mode: 30 Years of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Thirty years since its debut, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore continues to live up to its name as the hippest, coolest watch of its time, with new combinations of materials and exciting celebrity collaborations always on the horizon.

There are two widely known facts about the Royal Oak Offshore. First, that its debut in 1993, in the wake of the 20th anniversary of the Royal Oak, shocked even the creator of the original Royal Oak, Gerald Genta, who described it as “an elephant in the sea” in reference to its blown-up proportions and aesthetics. And second, that in today’s pop culture, it’s the watch of celebrities, referenced countless times by rappers and hip-hop artists and perpetuated as the watch to own if you’re young, rich and famous.

The story of how the Royal Oak Offshore went from causing much outrage to being much loved echoes the controversial beginnings of its older sister. Designer Emmanuel Gueit was then only 22 years old when he was entrusted with the mission of rejuvenating the image of the Royal Oak. And giving him this gargantuan task was Steve Urquhart, then co-CEO of Audemars Piguet, to whom German agent Dierk Wettengel had reached out about a trend-setting piece inspired by offshore yacht racing.

One of the first 100 Royal Oak Offshore pieces launched in 1993

From his very first sketches, Gueit already imagined a watch with boosted proportions – the Royal Oak’s 39mm case size, already large for its time, was enlarged to 42mm on the Offshore. Gueit further endowed the watch with a thick gasket and a crown coated with coloured rubber. His original design included a compass as a nod to the yachting inspiration. Later, it was changed to a chronograph function instead. When the watch (ref. 25721) was shown to the public in 1993, it was nicknamed “The Beast”, a name that has stuck ever since. If the watchmaking world was split in its opinion of the Royal Oak Offshore, the response it received from the younger generation and extreme sports enthusiasts was the complete opposite – they embraced it with enthusiasm and loved it for its unabashed design codes that drew inspiration from the creative explosion of the 1980s and the ultra-powerful yacht races that inspired its name.

And then, serendipitously, the Royal Oak Offshore became the prime platform for collaborations.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off one of four prototypes of the Royal Oak Offshore Terminator 3 Chronograph during the grand opening of Audemars Piguet’s new flagship store in New York. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

The collaboration that kickstarted it all was with Arnold Schwarzenegger, bodybuilder- turned-movie star – and, later, California governor – and avid AP collector. When he visited the manufacture in 1997, François-Henry Bennahmias, then still a young salesman, sold him the idea of an original watch collaboration. The timepiece that launched in 1999, the Royal Oak Offshore End of Days, came out with the release of the film of the same name. In blackened steel and fitted with a Kevlar strap, the watch was sold to benefit Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Inner City Games Foundation. They’ve collaborated multiple times since, such as the T3 in 2003, the All Star in 2007 and the Legacy in 2011, all benefitting different charities.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore End of Days

After that, many collaborations stayed true to its yachting origins, such as the special edition with Alinghi in 2000 to celebrate the Swiss sailing team’s first victory in the America’s Cup, or with the Ladycat women’s sailing team in 2008. In addition to water sports, the Offshore also saw partnerships in the motor world, with special editions made for Juan Pablo Montoya, Ruben Barrichello, Jarno Trulli and Michael Schumacher.

Jay-Z and Audemars Piguet CEO François-Henry Bennahmias

But Audemars Piguet had more surprises up its sleeve. In 2005, the manufacture revealed its collaboration with Jay-Z, its first with a musician. Celebrating Jay-Z’s 10-year career, the Royal Oak Offshore special edition came with an iPod containing the artist’s discography – and so successful was its launch that it paved the way forward for the manufacture and its relationship with hip-hop. The Offshore became the go-to timepiece for influential artists in the years to come, cementing its spot in music and street culture. By then, NBA stars also started flashing their Royal Oak Offshores. Audemars Piguet counts LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal among its longstanding partners.

The new 42mm Royal Oak Offshore, entirely in black ceramic

Now marking its 30th anniversary, the Royal Oak Offshore is set to be dressed in new colours and variations, including most excitingly a reinterpretation of the original 1993 Offshore model, made for the first time entirely in black ceramic. What other surprises are in store? More collaborations? New combinations of materials? What we know for sure is this: 30 years on, the Royal Oak Offshore is still living its full potential. Surprises await.