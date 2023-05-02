Fossil Launches New Star Wars Watch Collection Just in Time for May the 4th

May the 4th is upon us and with that, fans around the world will gather to pay homage to the most successful sci-fi franchise. We’re talking about Star Wars of course and Fossil is also joining in on the fun with a new watch collection dedicated to the series.

However, what makes this new release extra special is the brand is also coinciding its latest release in honour of the 40 year anniversary of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. Exceptionally crafted down to the very last detail, the Star Wars x Fossil collection is a capsule of watches and jewellery that pays homage to the iconic characters and symbols of the Rebellion.

To entice fans, Fossil has released six limited-edition timepieces meticulously designed in celebration of the film’s most beloved Rebels. Each individually-numbered watch arrives in a collector’s box—showcasing cinematic sound effects, comic-book-style illustrations, and a replica movie ticket pin—and features quintessential character details.

Time For Star Wars

The Star Wars x Fossil collection features watches that pay homage to characters such as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO. Retailing from SGD479 to SGD629, each timepiece also boasts design elements dedicated each character.

For instance, the battle between the light and dark sides of the Force plays out on the dial of the Luke Skywalker piece. It also features Luke’s glowing green lume Lightsaber as the second hand and invisible blue lume Force lightning that glows in the dark.

Leia Organa’s model features an innovative time-telling mechanism, which is inspired by the character’s iconic Endor look. The watch boasts an invisible lume Rebellion sign that glows in the dark. A padded leather strap recalls her helmet with an etched braid found on the caseback .

Both the Han Solo and Chewbacca models arrive with motifs dedicated to each respective character. The former is presented in a redesigned Fossil Heritage watch attached to a rich leather saddle strap with golden yellow pant stripe detail and matching dial accents. Chewbacca’s offers a debossed fur texture on the dial and rivet details on the strap, a throwback to the character’s signature bandolier.

R2-D2 and C-3PO models complete the Star Wars x Fossil collection. The R2-D2 timepiece is crafted around an applied, stamped and printed dimensional inspired frame based on the android. It’s also kitted with a Japanese automatic movement, minute hand shaped like the droid’s repair tool arm and a day/night indicator with lume-filled Rebel sign.

C-3PO comes to life on a square-shaped case with a gold-tone face inspired frame. Key design features include an exposed automatic movement, silver-tone lug that matches the android’s silver leg and etched droid cabling-inspired caseback detail.

Accessories To Match

Alongside the limited-edition watch assortment, Star Wars x Fossil also offers five special-edition watches with comic-book-style graphic dials, silicone straps and classic tins retailing for SGD289. The capsule collection also consists of special edition jewellery collection.

Fans looking to showcase the Force with their ensemble can choose from accessories inspired by fan-favourite characters—Yoda, R2-D2 and C-3PO and iconography in semi-3D silhouettes and signature craftsmanship.

Retailing from SGD179 to SGD229, the collection includes items such as a gold-tone charm necklace, charm bracelet and earring stud set as well as hoop earrings. The capsule also includes two ID plaque necklaces inspired by the two beloved Star Wars droids.

The Star Wars x Fossil collection is available at selected Fossil retail stores and online starting 4 May 2023.

(Images: Fossil)

This story first appeared here.