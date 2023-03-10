facebook

New Watches to Check Out this Month

By Prestige Online Hong KOng
10 Mar 2023
Watches
You caught a glimpse of it in last month’s Prestige, but here’s a second look at Audemars Piguet’s Code 11/59 Universelle, packing perpetual calendar, minute repeater, tourbillon, flybackchronograph – the list goes on – and the brand’s most complicated watch. Ever.

Omega’s Speedmaster has long been one of the reference points among chronographs – and now, thanks to a tiny regulation device known as the Spirate hairspring, it’s just become even more accurate. How accurate, you ask? Well, a Metas-certified 0/+2 seconds sounds pretty good to us. It’s taken the house the best part of a decade to come up with the innovation, which is currently only available on the Co-Axial Master Chronometer 9920-powered Speedmaster Super Racing, though it’ll eventually be employed across the Omega model line-up. As for this new Speedy, we’re not sure about 44.5mm dimensions, but we’re loving the honeycomb dial. Downsize, please!

FAST FRIENDS

United by the Carrera name and a common passion for motorsport, TAG Heuer and Porsche have unveiled their sixth collaboration, which comes in the form of the new Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing, which marks the 50th anniversary of the launch of the German sports car manufacturer’s near-legendary RS 2.7 coupe. In black DLC with pops of bright orange, it looks to us like a winner.

ELEGANT ALMANAC

Master of ultra-thin watches Piaget has endowed its sporty watch with a perpetual calendar complication. Displaying day, date, month, year and moonphases, with unerring accuracy and without re-setting, until 2100, it does so with a 1255P micro-rotor movement that’s just 4mm thick. In a 42mm case of gold or steel, it features a gadroon pattern dial in a vivid shade of emerald and is supplied with a metal bracelet and a rubber strap, each easily removable using the brand’s SingleTouch system.

 

RAINBOW NATION

Rainbow is certainly a thing these days world, but no one’s done it quite like Zenith, which has just unveiled this Ultra Colour crystalline-boxed collection of, not one, not two, but no fewer than eight Defy 21 models – all in titanium, all powered by the high-beat El Primero 1/100th-of-a-second movement, but each with bridges, oscillating weight and strap in a different hue. Only eight boxes are on offer, so if you’re keen to get some colour spinning on your watch winder, you’d better move fast.

