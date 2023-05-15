Nine Perfect Gentlemen’s Dress Watches to Add to Your Collection

As we’re now eschewing the tracksuit bottoms and T-shirts of the past three years for a more stylish dress code – or so the fashion cops are telling us – it’s also time to strap a more elegant timepiece to the wrist than that chunky 45mm diver. Here are nine beautifully understated men’s dress watches whose classic style should prove an ideal match for a business suit or tuxedo.

Rolex 1908 Collection

After paring its dressy Cellini line to a single model last year, it wasn’t any great surprise that at last month’s Watches and Wonders fair, Rolex chopped it entirely, replacing it with the 1908, which forms the first chapter of an entirely new Perpetual collection. Named for the year in which the company’s founder, Hans Wilsdorf, registered the Rolex trademark, the 1908 is a svelte dress watch whose 39mm case comes in either white or yellow gold and features, in a first for the brand, an exhibition caseback. Gaze through that glassy aperture at the new Superlative Chronometer Calibre 7140’s skeletonised gold oscillating weight and Côtes de Genève Rolex finishing, or turn it the right way up to admire the coin-edge bezel, white or black dial, and numerals, indexes and hands all in matching gold – as well as the black or brown alligator strap with Dualclasp. Because any way you look at it, the new 1908 is subtly elegant and extremely gorgeous.

A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia Thin

In the rarefied realms of A Lange & Söhne, the Saxonia Thin qualifies as “entry-level”, though judged by any other criteria this gorgeously simple two-hand timepiece, which comes in a 40mm case of pink or white gold that’s just 5.9mm thick and features slender gold baton markers on a solid silver argenté dial, is fabulously luxurious. Flip it over and be equally awed by the manually wound L093.1 calibre, whose solid-silver three-quarter plate and balance cock are decorated and polished by hand. A hand-stitched alligator strap, black for the white-gold version and reddish-brown for the pink-gold model, serves as a suitably elegant attachment.

FP Journe Chronomètre Souverain

Somewhat more complicated than the average dress watch in that it features a retrograde power-reserve indicator as well as a small-seconds hand (the latter at 7.30), the latest version of FP Journe’s Chronomètre Souverain is also unusual in that it features a Havana dial, a shade of brown achieved by painstakingly mixing gold and ruthenium until the desired hue was achieved. Available in a 40mm case of either rose gold or platinum, the Havana Chronomètre Souverain takes its power from the rose-gold, manually wound, double-barrel Calibre 1304, which features four inertia weight and beats at a frequency of 3Hz for a 56-hour reserve. To carry this one off you’d need a full brown ensemble, especially as the watch comes with a caramel alligator strap.

Grand Seiko SBGD202

Among the multiple interpretations of classic watch style purveyed by Grand Seiko’s Masterpiece Collection, the SBGD202 is as beautiful as it’s technically advanced, in that its 43mm Zaratsu-polished rose-gold case houses a 9R01 Spring Drive movement with three mainspring barrels, which not only provides eight days’ worth of power but also promises supreme accuracy. In keeping with the case material, the dial features rose-gold hands and faceted hour markers, all of which catch the light and sparkle enticingly against a black background dusted with minute gold particles to resemble a night sky. Luxurious and exceedingly rare, the watch, which is a product of Grand Seiko’s Micro Artist Studio, is presented on a deep-brown crocodile leather strap.

Omega Seamaster 1948

Omega delved deep into the corporate archives for the Seamaster 1948, which was released in 2018 to celebrate the model’s 70th anniversary and features many of the design codes of the original. However, within the 38mm case – and it’s available in either stainless steel or ultra-luxurious platinum 950 – Omega has inserted a thoroughly modern Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre in either central- or small-seconds variations. Dials vary according to the case material: with the steel model it’s opaline silver with white-gold markers, while the platinum version gets a dial in opaline Pt and pink-gold furnishings – as well as a decorated pink-gold oscillating weight that’s visible through the caseback, which is engraved with a 70th-anniversary logo and silhouettes of a period Chris Craft boat and Gloster Meteor fighter jet.

Chopard L.U.C XPS Twist QF

Chopard, L.U.C XPS TWIST

The offset small-seconds dial at 7 o’clock is just one of the unusual features that enable Chopard’s L.U.C XPS Twist QF to live up to its name. A contemporary take on the men’s dress watch, this 250-piece limited edition in a 40mm Fairmined white-gold case also features circular satin-brushed dial finishing that radiates from the sub-dial and contributes to the watch’s subtle asymmetry, the latter complemented by the dial’s intriguing blue-grey hue. Power is provided by a Fleurier Quality Foundation-certified self-winding Calibre 96.26-L, which has twin stacked barrels yet still measures just 3.3mm thick. The movement and its engraved 22k gold micro-rotor can, of course, be seen through the caseback crystal.

Patek Philippe Calatrava

No selection of dress watches would be complete without at least one piece from Patek Philippe, and though we’re seriously spoiled for choice, this Calatrava 5227J in yellow gold whispered so insistently in our ear we couldn’t resist it. If the aesthetics and proportions of its 39mm case, curved grooved lugs and warm ivory lacquered dial, dauphine hands, markers and even minute dots are a class apart, there’s virtually no other watch in this category that can offer a hinged case-back dust cover (and especially not one that’s less than 10mm thick). Open the cover and you encounter the self-winding Calibre 324 in all its glory, which means Côtes de Genève stripes and a beautifully engraved oscillating rotor in solid gold. Dazzling.

Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronomètre

Parmigiani Fleurier’s more traditional offerings may have been overshadowed of late by the flurry of incoming Tonda PF models, but when it comes to a luxurious men’s dress watch, the brand’s original Toric line – the name derives from the Doric columns of Greek antiquity – has few equals. A case in point (and a watch we’re in absolute awe of) is this Toric Chronomètre Qualité Fleurier Rose Gold, a 40.8mm beauty with elegant proportions and a silver guilloché grains de riz dial with rose-gold hands and numerals, and a curved, gold-framed date window at 6 o’clock. Turn it over to inspect the double-barrel PF331 movement through the rear sapphire, and you’ll find the finishing on the bridges and 22k-gold rotor are just as exquisite.

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony

Blue and pink gold has always been a colour combination made in heaven, and when it’s the work of Vacheron Constantin you can expect the results to be even more sublime. We’re talking here about the three-hand, time-and-date Patrimony Manual Winding, whose timeless design purity – unadorned case and bezel, square lugs, slender hands and curved applied gold hour markers – are matched by the almost perfect dimensions: 40 x 8.55mm. The open-worked caseback reveals Vacheron’s self-winding Calibre 2450 Q6/3, whose 22k-gold oscillating weight is engraved with the brand’s Maltese Cross motif. Pair it with a midnight-blue tuxedo – though frankly, it looks fabulous in just about any context.