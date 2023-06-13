Rolex Marks 100th Anniversary of Le Mans with a Special Daytona

Rolex is making waves with the announcement of an exceptional version of a new Daytona in celebration of the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a historic automotive endurance race that happens yearly in France.

The commemorative Cosmograph Daytona “Le Mans” is based on the new Daytona model that was just released at Watches & Wonders earlier this year, but now with a new movement and a Paul Newman-inspired dial. A legendary watch for a legendary race.

Like the current generation Daytona, the watch measures 40mm and is fitted with an Oyster bracelet and a transparent caseback that offers a glimpse into the movement, a new expression of the 4131 movement in fact, that was released just a few months back. The new calibre 4132, adapted from the 4131, makes it possible to count the hours using the chronograph function over 24 hours instead of the model’s usual 12 hours, to keep up with the race’s day-long running.

Up close of the dial with the 24-hour counter and the 100 indication on the bezel

Crafted in 18K white gold, the Daytona “Le Mans” comes with a black Cerachrom bezel with a special tachymeter scale with a “100” indication in red ceramic that’s a reminder of the race’s 100th anniversary. And like all Rolex watches, the new Daytona carries the Superlative Chronometer certification.

Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona “Le Mans”

Another significant element of the watch is the Paul Newman references in the design – perhaps, even dare we say, the most exciting element. Paul Newman was such a central figure in the history of both Rolex and Le Mans, it’s kind of nice to see Rolex acknowledge that in this commemorative watch. The actor was also an avid racer, and took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979 with the Dick Barbour team. And within the universe of Rolex, there is no more covetable Daytona model than the “Paul Newman” Daytona. The new watch references the past through the dial colouring, the reverse panda – black dial and white sub-dials – as well as the exotic hour markers. It’s a cool tribute, and undoubtedly a move that will be highly appreciated by collectors.