Ryan Gosling Stars in the New Tag Heuer Short Film

Take a world class action director, a Hollywood leading man and an iconic timepiece and you have ‘The Chase for Carrera’ a Hollywood-esque action-comedy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic TAG Heuer Carrera. That’s essentially what TAG Heuer has done – roped in the talents of director David Leitch and actor, Ryan Gosling for a short film that salutes the Carrera’s storied racing heritage.

More than just a great piece of marketing, the new TAG Heuer short film is unprecedented in scale whilst also encapsulating the TAG Heuer motto, “Don’t crack under pressure”. In the new short film, brand ambassador Gosling goes on the run from the Prop Master, played by Vanessa Bayer.

The Chase largely revolves around Gosling attempting to get away from Bayer as she attempts to take his beloved TAG Heuer Carrera off his wrist. This isn’t the first time Gosling and TAG Heuer have appeared on film together. Last year, Gosling and his trusty TAG Heuer Carrera three hands, featured in the hit Netflix actioner The Gray Man.

Lights, Camera, Action

‘The Chase for Carrera’ is produced by David Leitch’s 87 North, who is behind some of the most iconic action films of the last decade, from John Wick to Deadpool 2 to last year’s Bullet Train. Nash Edgerton (Mr Inbetween) directed the TAG Heuer short film, which was filmed during production of The Fall Guy, an upcoming action film directed by Leitch and starring Gosling, which is currently being filmed in Australia.

Both Gosling and Leitch contributed to The Chase for Carrera’s creative and the result is pure box-office. In this new short lensed by Edgerton, Gosling and Bayer battle it out in high-octane style, as everything from iconic sports cars to heavy-duty trucks to electric production buggies are raced through various movie sets in a spectacle of blockbuster proportions. In a knowing nod to its film-within-a-film set-up, Leitch plays himself as the on-screen director.

The new film is a fitting celebration of an iconic timepiece that was born of the racetrack when it was first created in 1963 by TAG Heuer’s legendary former CEO Jack Heuer. Named after the notoriously dangerous Carrera Panamericana race, it was designed with readability and simplicity in mind, vital for drivers navigating high-speed bends. The result was an icon – elegant and uncluttered, sporty and daring – that spoke to Heuer’s love of mid-century design yet remains timeless six decades on.

Spirit Of Carrera

This world-first action extravaganza is a perfect way to celebrate the 60th year of an iconic timepiece. The film even comes with its own Hollywood posters and timeless taglines. Throughout the short film there are also homages are paid to the TAG Heuer Carrera’s rich history including some iconic models.

The iteration of the Carrera that Gosling is desperate to keep hold of is the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. Topped with a “glassbox”, a sapphire crystal dome that flows seamlessly over the tachymeter scale that runs around the dial edge and into the case, it comes in a stunning signature blue dial on a blue calfskin leather strap.

Bayer’s Prop Master is seen wearing the new TAG Heuer Carrera 36mm in pink. Incidentally, ‘The Chase for Carrera’ will not be Gosling’s final act with the timepiece. Gosling and his Carrera will also be seen co-starring in director Leitch’s next major feature, The Fall Guy, which is due out next year.

In ‘The Chase for Carrera’, the TAG Heuer brand ambassador is seen wearing the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph with signature blue dial. When The Fall Guy hits theatres, the world will see the actor don a sportier black and silver “reverse panda” dial of the same edition. This represents another world-first for a luxury brand; with a leading actor of Gosling’s calibre continuing to wear different iterations of TAG Heuer Carreras in multiple iconic Hollywood roles.

