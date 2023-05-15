Watches & Wonders 2023: Rolex Highlights

Prestige reports on the recent Watches of Wonders 2023 fair in Geneva and picks the key Rolex novelties unveiled at the show.

As Rolex rarely introduces new watches other than in a single drop each year, its intentions – always hard to read in a brand that’s notoriously secretive – are invariably the subject of intense speculation that, equally invariably, usually turns out to be wrong. Thus it was during the weeks leading up to this year’s Watches and Wonders, when countless commentators offered up their wish lists from the Crown in 2023, most of which were, as usual, far off the mark.

Few would have predicted, for example, that the Cosmograph Daytona, which this year celebrates its 60th anniversary, would receive a subtle yet thoroughgoing makeover in almost every area: case, dial and hands, movement – the lot. The case and lugs are now slightly different in shape and it’s the teeniest bit slimmer, too. The bezel has also been revised, with a thin metal ring surrounding the Cerachrom insert, while the hands and hour markers have been incrementally reduced in size. Even the contrasting rings and graphics surrounding the subdials have been refined, while on the inside there’s a new column-wheel Calibre 4131 with Chronergy escapement that – for the first time – can be viewed through the caseback, if only on the platinum reference.

Display caseback on the platinum Daytona

An exhibition caseback is also featured on the dressy new 1908, which, in a move that wasn’t so hard to anticipate, replaces the outgoing and (perhaps unfairly) unloved Cellini. We enthusiastically reviewed this elegant newcomer last month, which plugs a much-needed gap in the Rolex line-up.

Nor, after last year’s introduction of the mammoth Sea-Dweller Deepsea Challenger, was the arrival of a second timepiece encased in titanium much of a surprise – though the fact that this lightweight newcomer wasn’t the widely anticipated Submariner but rather a Yacht-Master 42 certainly wasn’t what most of us were expecting (and, indeed, neither did anyone predict an upsized Explorer in a 40mm steel case, which is additional to the two 36mm references in steel and yellow Rolesor).

Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42

Full yellow-gold and Rolesor additions to the GMT Master II line-up, both with Jubillee bracelets, had almost everyone salivating, as did the gorgeous blue green dial of the new Everose Sky-Dwellers, one of two new face colours for the most complicated timepiece in the Rolex family.

GMT-Master II

In a release of unusually colourful new 36mm Day-Dates and Oyster Perpetuals, the Crown also demonstrated a sense of fun. Three Day-Dates, in yellow gold, white gold or Everose, are available with multicoloured jigsaw-style champlevé dials with coloured sapphire hour markers, while 31 emojis are displayed in the 3 o’clock date window as well as motivational words such as “love”, “faith” and “hope” where the day should be. A further trio feature carnelian orange (with yellow gold case and bracelet), turquoise (platinum) or green (Everose) aventurine dials, as well as matching gold Roman numerals at 6 and 9 o’clock. These stone-dial references are available with diamond-set bezels and hour markers, and all the new Day-Dates come on a President bracelet.

Oyster Perpetual “Celebration” dial

The 2023 novelties from Rolex are completed by three new Oyster Perpetual in 31, 36 and 41mm steel cases whose dials feature a multi-coloured bubble pattern on a sky-blue background. Whoever would have thought Rolex knew how to party?