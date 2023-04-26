Time for Auction: Choice Timepieces Going Under the Hammer at Christie’s This Spring

From 10 to 20 March this year, auction house Christie’s held its first-ever online Hong Kong watches sale, called Top of the Time. It was a resounding success, with 93% sold by lot and a stunning US$8.42 million achieved in sales.

It was also a record-breaker, selling the Patek Philippe Grand Complications “Sky Moon Tourbillon” at US$5,815,300. This would make it the most valuable timepiece ever sold online and the most expensive object ever sold online at Christie’s Asia.

But Top of the Time was merely the start. It kickstarts a season of exciting sales events that will gather collectors and aficionados from around the world. Next up is another online sale, Watches Online: The Dubai Edit (from 24 April to 4 May). This highly anticipated event in the watch calendar will feature a very carefully curated selection of modern, contemporary and vintage timepieces, from must-haves by Patek Philippe (including a fabulous 3970P in platinum with a special black dial and Arabic numerals) and Richard Mille to iconic Rolex Daytonas.

Remy Julia, Director, Christie’s Watch Specialist, Dubai Head of Watches, helps to put it into perspective. She says, “Today more than ever, Dubai, as a global hub for rare and collectible watches, is adapting its offer to the demand for superior quality vintage timepieces and rare contemporary watches.

Watches Online: The Dubai Edit is expected to reach new heights in the US$10 million range with an average price over US$50,000.” May focuses on Geneva, with two live events – The Art of F.P.Journe (12 May) and Rare Watches (13 May) – and one online event, Watches Online: The Geneva Edit (from 9 to 23 May).

Rolex will continue to play a large role here, with some of the finest and rarest Daytona chronographs on sale. Also worth looking out for are modern Patek Philippe pieces including a superb “fresh to the market” reference 2499 first series consigned by a private European collector.

Then, Christie’s returns to Hong Kong for Important Watches on 26 May before finishing the season with a double feature in New York: Important Watches (7 June) and the New York Edit of Watches Online (from 30 May until 9 June).

The two New York auctions will host highly desirable references of independent watchmakers including F.P.Journe, exciting examples from Richard Mille and Audemars Piguet, and a very attractive selection of vintage and modern Patek Philippe and Rolex watches. One of the key moments of the live auction will be the presentation of two highly complicated timepieces from Breguet.

