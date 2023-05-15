Watches & Wonders 2023: Cartier Highlights

Prestige reports on the recent Watches of Wonders 2023 fair in Geneva and picks the key Cartier novelties unveiled at the show.

Cartier never ceases returning to its past when creating its new timepieces, yet the brand’s ability to completely reinvent and transform its watch collections also rarely fails to amaze. This year, it’s the Tank that receives the spotlight.

Cartier Privé Tank Normale

The truest most authentic form as Louis Cartier intended it is represented this year by the Tank Normale, which references the very first Tank from 1917. The Tank Normale is the seventh opus in the Cartier Privé collection, available in yellow gold on a brown alligator strap or in platinum on a black alligator strap. Harking back to the ’70s, the Tank Normale can also be put on a satin-polished yellow-gold or platinum bracelet.

Cartier Privé Tank Normale with a skeletonised dial

The Tank Normale also comes in a skeletonised version, which features 24 hours around the dial. While the minute hand makes a full rotation every hour, the hour hand indicates 24 hours rather than the usual 12. The open-worked details of the watch further outline a sun and crescent moon design to indicate day and night. Only 50 numbered pieces are made, in yellow gold on a brown and green alligator strap with a blue sapphire cabochon on the winding crown, or platinum on a burgundy and grey alligator strap and a ruby cabochon on the crown. Rail tracks and a secret signature complete this new Cartier Privé timepiece.

Cartier Tank Americaine

The Tank Américaine is also revisited this year. Launched in 1989, the Tank Américaine draws its inspiration from the Tank Cintrée watch, borrowing its elongated and curved case design and introducing an adjustable strap with the famous folding buckle, for which Cartier filed a patent in 1910.

This year, the Tank Américaine’s original design is further enhanced, its curved shape now even more refined and more acrobatic. The watch is now fitted with the new 1899 MC movement, and comes in all-gold and steel with a leather strap, rose gold and diamonds with a leather strap or a diamond- pavé white- and rose-gold version with a matching bracelet.