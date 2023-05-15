Watches & Wonders 2023: Chopard Highlights

Prestige reports on the recent Watches of Wonders 2023 fair in Geneva and picks the key Chopard novelties unveiled at the show.

Colour has hit the watch industry with such fervour it’s no longer outlandish to see bright teals, vivid purples and fiery reds adorning our watch dials. Even what used to be considered classic dial colours are changing. Salmon is fast becoming a mainstay and is celebrated at Chopard this year in two collections: the sporty-chic Alpine Eagle and the dressy L.U.C 1860.

Following a flyback chronograph movement, a high-frequency calibre and a flying tourbillon, the Alpine Eagle now welcomes a new Lucent Steel ultra-thin model with small seconds and a Monte Rosa Pink dial in the collection’s signature eagle iris finishing. The Alpine Eagle 41 XPS is only 3.30mm thick, and contains the remarkable L.U.C 96.40-L movement with chronometer-certified accuracy, guaranteeing 65 hours of power reserve thanks to Chopard Twin technology. In line with Chopard’s highest standards, the watch is also stamped with the Poinçon de Genève.

The new L.U.C 1860 draws inspiration from the very first timepiece in the collection, first presented in 1997, and is everything you’d expect an elegant L.U.C watch to be. The watch, in a 36.5mm Lucent Steel case, features a guilloché dial in salmon-coloured solid gold, the pattern beautifully radiating out from the Chopard logo. The L.U.C Calibre 96.40-L beats inside and, like the Alpine Eagle, is duly recognised by the Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark.